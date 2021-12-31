"India's No.1 Test pacer is Mohammed Shami" - Aakash Chopra after Shami took 8 wickets in India's win in Centurion

Ex-Indian opener Aakash Chopra has lauded speedster Mohammed Shami, calling him "India's No. 1 Test pacer" at this point in time. Shami was perhaps India's most consistent bowler on show during his side's historic triumph against South Africa in Centurion.

With his fiery, long spells, the Bengal-born pacer managed to pick up his sixth five-wicket haul. He was instrumental in bowling the hosts out for 197 in the first innings.

During the process, he reached a personal milestone of 200 Test wickets. He became only the fifth Indian pacer to achieve the milestone and third fastest after Kapil Dev and Javagal Srinath. He then followed it up with a three-for in the second innings, helping India take a 1-0 lead in the Freedom Trophy series.

Former Indian batter Aakash Chopra reviewed the Centurion Test on his YouTube channel and heaped praise on Indian pacers. You can watch his preview video below:

Chopra believes Shami asks difficult questions from opposition batters with every delivery he bowls. While naming him as India's best red-ball bowler, Chopra said:

"You look at Bumrah because he's special. But if we equalize every condition, India's number one Test pacer is Mohammad Shami, especially at this point in time. He asks questions with the delivery of his. He took five wickets against this team in Vishakhapatnam as well and now he took a fifer at Centurion."

The 44-year-old Chopra also revealed what makes Shami so unique and special. He acknowledged Shami's ability to bowl consistently in dangerous areas. Chopra lauded the quick bowler and mentioned:

"We saw sideways movement from Ngidi, Rabada's pace and saw Bumrah's magic. But what about Shami? Shami doesn't bowl a magic delivery like Bumrah does. But he bowls on dangerous areas consistently and releases the ball with so close to the stumps. Who bowled the most deliveries on fourth stump? Who bowled the maximum deliveries that were hitting on top of off? - It was sensational Shami."

BCCI @BCCI

100 dismissals as wicket-keeper ✅



Special milestones call for a celebration 🍰🙌



#TeamIndia | #SAvIND | @MdShami11 | @RishabhPant17 200 Test wickets ✅100 dismissals as wicket-keeper ✅Special milestones call for a celebration 🍰🙌 200 Test wickets ✅100 dismissals as wicket-keeper ✅Special milestones call for a celebration 🍰🙌#TeamIndia | #SAvIND | @MdShami11 | @RishabhPant17 https://t.co/lj8CZHMaBs

"Jasprit Bumrah is a national asset" - Aakash Chopra on India's pacer

Jasprit Bumrah was phenomenal against South Africa

Labeling him as India's 'national asset', Aakash Chopra was all in praise of Jasprit Bumrah. With two peach of deliveries at the fag end of Day 4, Bumrah took a total of five wickets in the Test match. His relentless approach and intensity in bowling proved a bit too much for the Proteas batters.

While singing the praises of the Gujarat-born pacer, Chopra mentioned that Bumrah takes crucial dismissals at impossible phases of time. The 28-year-old speedster is a treasure, according to Chopra. The former cricketer-turned-expert said:

"Jasprit Bumrah is a national asset. He's a treasure. We are so fortunate that our fast bowling unit has matured together. Bumrah took important wickets at important phases of the game. He set the tone by dismissing Dean Elgar in the very first over (first innings). Then, on Day 4 when there was a partnership building up for South Africa, he bowled a magical ball to van der Dussen. Then Keshav Maharaj came to the crease, and mind you, he bats well."

He added:

"Bumrah wonderfully bowled a yorker to dismiss him. He then took Elgar out again but with a different kind of a delivery. I mean he (Bumrah) is brilliant, man."

Also Read Article Continues below

With their first ever Test win at Centurion, India will be eyeing their first Test series win in South Africa. The next match will be played in Johannesburg, where India won on their last tour in 2018.

Edited by Aditya Singh