South Africa vs India Test Series 2021: Full schedule, squads, match timings, telecast and live streaming details

South Africa and India will lock horns in a three-match Test series in the Rainbow Nation starting on December 26, Sunday.

The rivalry between India and South Africa started way back in the early 90s. India are yet to register a Test series win against the Proteas in South Africa.

With a deep and solid bowling attack, the visitors will be aiming to break the hoodoo this time around.

South Africa will be led by Dean Elgar and have announced a strong Test squad. Their pace attack is their strength and the likes of Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi and others will be eager to stamp their authority right from the first ball of the series.

The Proteas will miss Quinton de Kock’s services at least for a Test as he and his wife are expecting a baby.

India, on the other hand, will be led by Virat Kohli and the team from the subcontinent will fancy their chances of coming out on top due to their fast bowling riches. Jasprit Bumrah and Co. could wreak havoc on bouncy pitches in South Africa.

With Rohit Sharma set to miss the Test series due to injury, Mayank Agarwal is expected to slot in next to KL Rahul to open the innings.

Head-to-head record: South Africa vs India in Tests

South Africa and India have played a total of 39 Tests against each other so far, with India winning 14 Tests and South Africa bagging 15 Tests. 10 games have ended in a draw.

The last time these two sides met was in the 2019-20 Test series in India, when the home side won the three-match series quite comfortably.

South Africa vs India Test Series 2021: Match schedule & timings (All times in IST)

1st Test: December 26-30

Venue: SuperSport Park, Centurion, 1:30 PM

2nd Test: January 3-7

Venue: The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg, 1:30 PM

3rd Test: January 11-15

Venue: Newlands, Cape Town, 1:30 PM

South Africa vs India Test Series 2021 Telecast & live streaming details

Fans can catch the live action on the Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar app in India. Here's a list of streaming and telecast details for the South Africa vs India Test series:

India: Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar

South Africa: SuperSport

USA and Canada: Hotstar

South Africa vs India Test Series 2021 Squads

South Africa

Dean Elgar (c), Temba Bavuma, Quinton de Kock (wk), Kagiso Rabada, Sarel Erwee, Beuran Hendricks, George Linde, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Keegan Petersen, Rassie van der Dussen. Kyle Verreynne, Marco Jansen, Glenton Stuurman, Prenelan Subrayen, Sisanda Magala, Ryan Rickelton, Duanne Olivier.

India

Virat Kohli (c), KL Rahul (vc), Priyank Panchal, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wk), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Jayant Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Mohammad Shami, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj.

