South Africa vs India Test Series 2023: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live-streaming details

India and South Africa are set to face off in a two-match Test series from December 26 to January 07. This series will be a part of the 2023–2025 ICC World Test Championship.

India secured an ODI series win in the third game, with Sanju Samson scoring his maiden century. Despite South Africa's efforts to match the run-rate, they lost wickets consistently and were bowled out for 218. Arshdeep was named the Player of the Series for securing 10 wickets, and Sai Sudharshan was India's top scorer with 127 runs.

Looking ahead to the Test series, the Rohit Sharma-led Indian team is dealing with injuries, particularly Mohammed Shami. Virat Kohli, Ravichandran Ashwin, and vice-captain Jasprit Bumrah aim to bring balance to the team.

Additionally, Ishan Kishan will miss the series to personal reasons and is replaced by KS Bharat. Ruturaj Gaikwad was also ruled out and Abhimanyu Easwaran was named as the replacement.

The South African team, led by Temba Bavuma, features players like Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Gerald Coetzee, and Tony de Zorzi, the top scorer in the ODI series.

South Africa vs India Head to Head in Test

In the Test format, South Africa and India have faced each other on 42 occasions. India has won 15, South Africa has won 17, and 10 matches ended in draws. Their most recent encounter was in January 2022, where South Africa won the three-match Test series with a 2-1 scoreline.

Matches Played: 42

India Won: 15

South Africa Won: 17

Draw: 10

South Africa vs India Test Series 2023: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All Times in IST)

December 26, Tuesday - December 30, Saturday

1st Test, South Africa vs India, SuperSport Park, Centurion - 01:30 PM

January 03, Wednesday - January 07, Sunday

2nd Test, South Africa vs India, Newlands, Cape Town - 02:00 PM

South Africa vs India Test Series 2023: Telecast & Live-Streaming Details

In India, the live telecast of South Africa vs India Test Series 2023 will be available on Star Sports Network while Disney+ Hotstar will be live-streaming the series.

India: Star Sports Network, Disney+ Hotstar

South Africa: SuperSport

UK: Sky Sports, SKY GO app

South Africa vs India Test Series 2023: Full Squads

South Africa

Temba Bavuma (c), David Bedingham, Nandre Burger, Gerald Coetzee, Dean Elgar, Marco Jansen, Aiden Markram, Keshav Maharaj, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Keegan Petersen, Kagiso Rabada, Tristan Stubbs, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Tony de Zorzi

India

Rohit Sharma (c), Jasprit Bumrah (vc), Ravichandran Ashwin, KS Bharat (wk), Abhimanyu Easwaran, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Mukesh Kumar, Prasidh Krishna, KL Rahul (wk), Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur

Get IPL Auction 2024 Updates and news. Follow Sportskeeda for all activities, sold, and unsold players' details.