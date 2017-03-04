South Africa vs New Zealand 2017: 5th ODI, 5 Talking Points

South African bowlers made up for their pathetic bowling in the 4th ODI with a scintillating performance.

by rohit sankar Top 5 / Top 10 04 Mar 2017, 15:01 IST

Rabada set Eden Park on fire with an incredible spell of bowling

Some well planned out bowling by the South Africans saw them bowl out New Zealand for 149 in the decider at Eden Park. Faf du Plessis anchored the chase with Miller as well getting back in good touch as South Africa nailed the chase in 33 overs to clinch the series 3-2.

Earlier, Kagiso Rabada and Imran Tahir were at their best and gave little away to the Black Caps batsmen who struggled to score on a quick pitch. All of the South African bowlers chipped in with crucial wickets as New Zealand plummeted to 149.

Jeetan Patel once again had the better of de Kock early on and Amla along with Duminy fell early too triggering doubts of a collapse. But Faf du Plessis and de Villiers erased any such doubts before a Neesham ripper had de Villiers caught behind.

However, in a welcome sign for the Proteas, Miller looked in splendid touch and gave Faf some much-needed company as the duo aced the chase in quick time.

Brief Scores: New Zealand 149/10 in 41.1 overs (de Grandhomme 32, Rabada 2/25, Tahir 2/14) lost to South Africa 150/4 in 32.2 overs (du Plessis 51, Miller 45)

Here is a look at talking points from the final ODI at Eden Park.

#5 Rabada finds his groove amidst workload concerns

Kagiso Rabada is South Africa's most precious commodity in cricket today. The tall, lanky seamer is the leader of the pace attack with Vernon Philander, Dale Steyn and Morne Morkel frequently down with injury.

He has more than revelled as the leader, providing the right direction for the bowlers early in his spell in almost all games. Today, he was right on the money early, beating Guptill's edge a couple of times before cleaning him up with a good length ball that the batsman converted to a yorker.

Rabada returned after a superb five-over opening spell when Neesham was troubling the bowlers. He got one to rear up onto his helmet that found the edge of his bat and ballooned off the helmet to point. Once again at the end, he prevented a de Grandhomme onslaught by having him caught behind.