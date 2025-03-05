South Africa vs New Zealand, 2025 Champions Trophy: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore pitch history and ODI records

Gaddafi Stadium will host the second semifinal of the 2025 Champions Trophy on March 5. Tabletoppers of Group B South Africa will take on Group A's runners-up New Zealand in the upcoming semifinal match.

The winner of this clash will head to Dubai for the grand final against India on March 9. The upcoming match will be the last hosted by Pakistan in the ongoing Champions Trophy.

A flat pitch should be on offer for this big game in Lahore. On that note, here's a look at the venue's pitch history and ODI records.

Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore ODI records

Lahore has hosted 72 ODI matches so far, with teams batting first winning 36 times. The aforementioned statistic shows that the toss has not played much of a role in matches at this venue.

Here are some other important stats to know from the previous ODI matches hosted by Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium:

Matches played: 72

Won by teams batting first: 36

Won by teams batting second: 33

Tied: 1

No result: 2

Highest individual score: 177 - Ibrahim Zadran (AFG) vs England, 2025

Best bowling figures: 6/49 - Lance Klusener (SA) vs Sri Lanka, 1997

Highest team total: 375/3 - Pakistan vs Zimbabwe, 2015

Lowest team total: 75 - Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, 2009

Highest successful run-chase: 356/5 - Australia vs England, 2025

Average first innings score: 258.

Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore pitch report

The pitch report for the second semifinal between South Africa and New Zealand will be broadcast live from Lahore before the toss happens. Normally, Lahore's pitch is a batting paradise.

Afghanistan scored 325 and 273 while batting first against England and Australia at this venue during the group stage. Fast bowlers may receive some help from the conditions.

Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore last ODI

Afghanistan and Australia's match ended with no result in Lahore on February 28. The Afghan team batted first and scored 273 on the board. In response, Australia reached 109/1 in 12.5 overs, when rain forced the umpires to abandon the game.

Fast bowler Ben Dwarshuis took a three-wicket haul for Australia in that match. The batters smashed eight sixes in 62.5 overs. Here's the summary:

Brief scores: Afghanistan 273 (Sediqullah Atal 85, Ben Dwarshuis 3/47) vs Australia 109/1 (Travis Head 59*, Azmatullah Omarzai 1/43) - No result.

