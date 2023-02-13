South Africa vs New Zealand, Women's T20 World Cup 2023: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast, and live streaming details

South Africa Women will be taking on New Zealand Women in the seventh match of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023. Boland Park in Paarl will be hosting this Group A encounter on Monday, February 13.

South Africa Women didn’t have the best of starts to their home T20 World Cup. They faced Sri Lanka Women in their opening game and suffered a loss. It was a thriller of a contest and the hosts finished on the losing side.

Bowling first, the South Africa Women did a fine job of restricting the Lankan side to 129/4. The batters then faltered in the chase as they kept losing wickets at regular intervals and finished their innings on 126/9 to lose the game by three runs. They will be looking to quickly turn the tables around in their upcoming fixture.

New Zealand Women, too, got off to a losing start to the competition. They faced Australia Women in their first game and suffered a heavy loss in the Trans-Tasman encounter.

Lea Tahuhu and Amelia Kerr picked up three wickets each but failed to keep a check on the scoring rate as Australia Women posted 173 on the board. Only three batters managed to get to double digits as the Kiwis were bundled out for 76 to lose the game by 97 runs. They will have to bounce back in their next clash.

South Africa Women vs New Zealand Women Match Details:

Match: South Africa Women vs New Zealand Women, Match 7, Group A, ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023

Date and Time: February 13, 2022, Monday, 10:30 PM IST

Venue: Boland Park, Paarl

South Africa Women vs New Zealand Women Pitch Report

The pitch assists the bowlers. The pacers will get some lateral movement off the surface and the batters will have to be patient early in their innings. Once they get set, run-scoring becomes easier.

South Africa Women vs New Zealand Women Weather Forecast

The temperature in Paarl is expected to range between 18 and 33 degrees Celsius.

South Africa Women vs New Zealand Women Probable XIs

South Africa Women

The hosts will be hoping to grab their first win of the competition on Monday.

Probable XI

Laura Wolvaardt, Tazmin Brits, Anneke Bosch, Sune Luus (c), Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Sinalo Jafta (wk), Marizanne Kapp, Shabnim Ismail, Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba

New Zealand Women

The White Ferns will have to bring out their A-game against the Proteas Women.

Probable XI

Sophie Devine (c), Suzie Bates, Bernadine Bezuidenhout (wk), Amelia Kerr, Maddy Green, Hannah Rowe, Hayley Jensen, Lea Tahuhu, Jess Kerr, Eden Carson, Fran Jonas

South Africa Women vs New Zealand Women Match Prediction

Neither side had the best of starts to the T20 World Cup 2023. Both have lost their respective opening fixtures and will be eyeing their first win on Monday.

South Africa look a settled unit and expect them to come out on top.

Prediction: South Africa Women to win this encounter.

South Africa Women vs New Zealand Women Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney+ HotStar

