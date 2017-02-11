South Africa vs Sri Lanka 2017, 5th ODI: 5 talking points

South Africa, helped by Hashim Amla and Quinton de Kock, crushed Sri Lanka to grab the series 5-0.

by rohit sankar Top 5 / Top 10 11 Feb 2017, 08:59 IST

South Africa completed a second consecutive series whitewash in ODIs by beating Sri Lanka by 88 runs at Centurion on Friday. Hashim Amla and Quinton de Kock were the prime architects of the win with both registering centuries and helping South Africa to 384 in the allotted fifty overs.

Amla was back to his best as he made his fourth 150+ score in ODIs. He started out in ominous fashion and finished with a slew of aggressive sixes in the death overs. De Kock was equally good and scored 109 runs.

With a mammoth 385 to chase, Sri Lanka lost the plot by losing early wickets despite Nirosha Dickwella's Jayasuriya-style knock. Chris Morris was the wrecker in chief for South Africa taking a career best 4/31. Sri Lanka ended up on 296/8 despite some lower order heroics from Asela Gunaratne.

Brief Scores: South Africa 384/6 in 50 overs (Amla 154, de Kock 109) beat Sri Lanka 296/8 in 50 overs (Gunaratne 114, Pathirana 56, Morris 4/31)

#5 De Kock fires 12th ODI ton

Quinton de Kock has become an unstoppable force these days

Quinton de Kock has become an unstoppable force these days and the diminutive Proteas wicket-keeper once again compiled a brilliant hundred, his 12th in One Day Internationals.

De Kock played second fiddle to a rampant Amla early on but soon overtook his partner as he sent balls flying to the fence. Back to back fours off Lahiru Kumara to the leg side in the 8th over set De Kock in his groove and from there he just dismissed the Sri Lankan attack.

The wicketkeeper-batsman smashed his fourth ton at Centurion in just his sixth innings, underlining his dominance at the ground. He was eventually dismissed for 109 by Suranga Lakmal.