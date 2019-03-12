South Africa vs Sri Lanka 2019, 4th ODI: Match Details, Key Players and Predicted XI

The Proteas will be looking for a series whitewash to avenge their test series defeat

Having sealed the series in the first three ODIs, South Africa are set to host Sri Lanka at St. George’s Park for the fourth ODI.

The Proteas looks in scintillating form in white-ball cricket while the Lankan Lions are starting to lose their mojo after the high of the Tests. This series promised a lot of end-to-end high voltage drama, but it’s turning out to be a one-sided affair.

South Africa have announced themselves as one of the strongest contenders to lift the upcoming ICC World Cup in England. They have a nicely balanced squad with several potential match-winners in their ranks.

Faf du Plessis would be pleased with his team’s disciplined and dominant performance in the ODIs, after they were under the pump in the wake of the Test loss. The hosts now have the privilege to experiment with their playing XI, with the series already in their kitty.

Sri Lanka, on the other hand, have had quite a topsy-turvy tour in South Africa. After their historic Test series win, they have failed miserably to live up to the expectations in the ODIs.

This series was expected to be a significant learning curve for the visitors ahead of the ICC World Cup. However, it seems that the subcontinent side are not learning from their mistakes and could well be on their way to another series whitewash.

Sri Lanka would be hoping to end this forgettable series on a winning note as they have only pride to play for in the final two games.

Match details

Date: Wednesday, March 13, 2019

Time: 04:30 PM IST

Venue: St. George’s Park, Port Elizabeth

League: Sri Lanka tour of South Africa

Live Telecast: Sony Network

Online Streaming: Sonyliv.com

Ground stats

Avg 1st Innings score: 234

Avg 2nd Innings score: 200

Highest Total: 335/6 (50 Ov) by PAK vs RSA

Lowest Total: 112/10 (30.1 Ov) by NZ vs AUS

Highest Chased: 330/7 (49.1 Ov) by AUS vs RSA

Lowest Defended: 179/7 (50 Ov) by RSA vs WI

Recent Form

South Africa – L L W W W

Sri Lanka – W W L L L

Team News

South Africa

#CSAnews Markram, Duminy and Amla return to Proteas ODI squad.



15-man squad (for final two ODIs): Du Plessis (c), Amla, De Kock, Duminy, Tahir, Markram, Miller, Ngidi, Nortje, Phehlukwayo, Pretorius, Rabada, Shamsi, Steyn, vd Dussen. https://t.co/0WxYMBEpCs #ProteaFire #SAvSL pic.twitter.com/f0lO7yNfIA — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) March 11, 2019

- JP Duminy, Hashim Amla, and Aiden Markam have been included in the squad for the final two games.

- Reeza Hendricks and Wiaan Mulder have been left out after their poor performances.

Sri Lanka

- Kusal Perera is ruled out of the series due to a hamstring injury.

- Upul Tharanga joins the squad to replace him.

Squads

South Africa

Dale Steyn, Imran Tahir, Faf du Plessis, Andile Phehlukwayo, Hashim Amla, Quinton de Kock, JP Duminy, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen

Sri Lanka

Lasith Malinga (capt), Vishwa Fernando, Thisara Perera, Oshada Fernando, Dhananjaya de Silva, Niroshan Dickwella (vice-captain, wkt), Akila Dananjaya, Avishka Fernando, Kamindu Mendis, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Perera, Priyamal Perera, Kasun Rajitha, Lakshan Sandakan, Upul Tharanga, Isuru Udana

Key players

South Africa

- Quinton de Kock (wk)

- Faf du Plessis

- Lungi Ngidi

Sri Lanka

- Niroshan Dickwella (wk)

- Kusal Mendis

- Lasith Malinga

Probable Playing XI

South Africa – Quinton de Kock, Hashim Amla, Aiden Markram, Faf du Plessis (c), Rassie van der Dussen, JP Duminy, Dwaine Pretorius, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dale Steyn, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi

Sri Lanka – Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Upul Tharanga, Avishka Fernando, Oshada Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Kamindu Mendis, Thisara Perera, Akila Dananjaya, Lasith Malinga (c), Isuru Udana, Kasun Rajitha