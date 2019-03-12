×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

South Africa vs Sri Lanka 2019, 4th ODI: Match Details, Key Players and Predicted XI

Rishabh Singh Rawat
ANALYST
Preview
193   //    12 Mar 2019, 17:23 IST

The Proteas will be looking for a series whitewash to avenge their test series defeat
The Proteas will be looking for a series whitewash to avenge their test series defeat

Having sealed the series in the first three ODIs, South Africa are set to host Sri Lanka at St. George’s Park for the fourth ODI.

The Proteas looks in scintillating form in white-ball cricket while the Lankan Lions are starting to lose their mojo after the high of the Tests. This series promised a lot of end-to-end high voltage drama, but it’s turning out to be a one-sided affair.

South Africa have announced themselves as one of the strongest contenders to lift the upcoming ICC World Cup in England. They have a nicely balanced squad with several potential match-winners in their ranks.

Faf du Plessis would be pleased with his team’s disciplined and dominant performance in the ODIs, after they were under the pump in the wake of the Test loss. The hosts now have the privilege to experiment with their playing XI, with the series already in their kitty.

Sri Lanka, on the other hand, have had quite a topsy-turvy tour in South Africa. After their historic Test series win, they have failed miserably to live up to the expectations in the ODIs.

This series was expected to be a significant learning curve for the visitors ahead of the ICC World Cup. However, it seems that the subcontinent side are not learning from their mistakes and could well be on their way to another series whitewash.

Sri Lanka would be hoping to end this forgettable series on a winning note as they have only pride to play for in the final two games. 

Match details

Date: Wednesday, March 13, 2019

Time: 04:30 PM IST

Advertisement

Venue: St. George’s Park, Port Elizabeth

League: Sri Lanka tour of South Africa

Live Telecast: Sony Network

Online Streaming: Sonyliv.com

Ground stats

Avg 1st Innings score: 234

Avg 2nd Innings score: 200

Highest Total: 335/6 (50 Ov) by PAK vs RSA

Lowest Total: 112/10 (30.1 Ov) by NZ vs AUS

Highest Chased: 330/7 (49.1 Ov) by AUS vs RSA

Lowest Defended: 179/7 (50 Ov) by RSA vs WI

Recent Form

South Africa – L L W W W

Sri Lanka – W W L L L

Team News

South Africa

- JP Duminy, Hashim Amla, and Aiden Markam have been included in the squad for the final two games.

- Reeza Hendricks and Wiaan Mulder have been left out after their poor performances.

Sri Lanka

- Kusal Perera is ruled out of the series due to a hamstring injury.

- Upul Tharanga joins the squad to replace him.

Squads

South Africa

Dale Steyn, Imran Tahir, Faf du Plessis, Andile Phehlukwayo, Hashim Amla, Quinton de Kock, JP Duminy, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen

Sri Lanka

Lasith Malinga (capt), Vishwa Fernando, Thisara Perera, Oshada Fernando, Dhananjaya de Silva, Niroshan Dickwella (vice-captain, wkt), Akila Dananjaya, Avishka Fernando, Kamindu Mendis, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Perera, Priyamal Perera, Kasun Rajitha, Lakshan Sandakan, Upul Tharanga, Isuru Udana

Key players

South Africa

- Quinton de Kock (wk)

- Faf du Plessis

- Lungi Ngidi

Sri Lanka

- Niroshan Dickwella (wk)

- Kusal Mendis

- Lasith Malinga

Probable Playing XI

South Africa – Quinton de Kock, Hashim Amla, Aiden Markram, Faf du Plessis (c), Rassie van der Dussen, JP Duminy, Dwaine Pretorius, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dale Steyn, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi

Sri Lanka – Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Upul Tharanga, Avishka Fernando, Oshada Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Kamindu Mendis, Thisara Perera, Akila Dananjaya, Lasith Malinga (c), Isuru Udana, Kasun Rajitha

Topics you might be interested in:
South Africa vs Sri Lanka 2019 Sri Lanka Cricket South Africa Cricket Lasith Malinga Faf du Plessis
South Africa vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI: Match Details, Key Players and Predicted XI
RELATED STORY
South Africa vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI: Match details, key players and predicted XI
RELATED STORY
South Africa vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI: Match Details, Key Players and Predicted XI
RELATED STORY
South Africa vs Sri Lanka, 1st ODI : Preview and Predicted Playing XI
RELATED STORY
South Africa vs Sri Lanka, 2nd ODI : Preview and Predicted Playing XI
RELATED STORY
South Africa vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test: Preview and Playing XI
RELATED STORY
South Africa vs Sri Lanka 2019: Squads and Teams, Complete List of Players 
RELATED STORY
South Africa vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test: Preview & Predicted Playing XI
RELATED STORY
South Africa vs Sri Lanka 2019 Schedule: Complete Timetable, Match Timings, PDF Download 
RELATED STORY
South Africa vs Sri Lanka 2019 : When and where to watch, live streaming, telecast details and fixtures
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Sri Lanka in South Africa 2019
1st Test | Wed, 13 Feb
RSA 235/10 & 259/10
SL 191/10 & 304/9
Sri Lanka won by 1 wicket
RSA VS SL live score
2nd Test | Thu, 21 Feb
RSA 222/10 & 128/10
SL 154/10 & 197/2
Sri Lanka won by 8 wickets
RSA VS SL live score
1st ODI | Sun, 03 Mar
SL 231/10 (47.0 ov)
RSA 232/2 (38.5 ov)
South Africa won by 8 wickets
SL VS RSA live score
2nd ODI | Wed, 06 Mar
RSA 251/10 (45.1 ov)
SL 138/10 (32.2 ov)
South Africa won by 113 runs
RSA VS SL live score
3rd ODI | Sun, 10 Mar
RSA 331/5 (50.0 ov)
SL 121/5 (24.0 ov)
South Africa won by 71 runs (DLS Method)
RSA VS SL live score
4th ODI | Tomorrow, 11:00 AM
South Africa
Sri Lanka
RSA VS SL preview
5th ODI | Sat, 16 Mar, 11:00 AM
South Africa
Sri Lanka
RSA VS SL preview
1st T20I | Tue, 19 Mar, 04:00 PM
South Africa
Sri Lanka
RSA VS SL preview
2nd T20I | Fri, 22 Mar, 04:00 PM
South Africa
Sri Lanka
RSA VS SL preview
3rd T20I | Sun, 24 Mar, 12:30 PM
South Africa
Sri Lanka
RSA VS SL preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
IPL
Australia in India 2019
England Women in India 2019
Bangladesh in New Zealand 2019
England Women in Sri Lanka 2019
England in West Indies 2019
Sri Lanka in South Africa 2019
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) 2019
Australian Sheffield Shield
Afghanistan v Ireland in India 2019
Australia U19 Women in New Zealand 2019
England Women in Sri Lanka 2019
Australia U19 Women in New Zealand 2019
English Domestic Other Matches
English MCC University Matches
English County Championship Division Two
English County Championship Division One
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us