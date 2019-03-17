×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

South Africa versus Sri Lanka 2019, 5th ODI: Hosts complete whitewash with 41-run win

Pavan Suresh
ANALYST
News
14   //    17 Mar 2019, 02:28 IST

South Africa beat Sri Lanka by 41 runs via D/L method in the 5th ODI
South Africa beat Sri Lanka by 41 runs via D/L method in the 5th ODI

The hosts South Africa whitewashed Sri Lanka by winning the 5th and final ODI played at Newlands Stadium, Cape Town on Saturday. It was a dominant display by South Africa who restricted Sri Lanka to a modest total and then chased down the target with ease.

Sri Lankan captain Lasith Malinga won the toss and decided to bat first. It was a poor start again by Sri Lanka as they lost two early wickets - of Upul Tharanga and Avishka Fernando. Oshada Fernando and Kusal Mendis then steadied the innings with some lovely stroke-play. At the end of 10 overs, Sri Lanka were 36 for 2.

The two added 49 runs for the 3rd wicket before Imran Tahir dismissed Fernando for 22 runs. Mendis and Angelo Perera then put up another important partnership of 62 runs for the 4th wicket. Mendis soon reached his fifty, off 72 balls.

But Sri Lanka then lost a flurry of wickets and found themselves in big trouble at 161 for 7. Isuru Udana and Priyamal Perera did a bit of a rescue job with a valuable partnership of 61 runs for the 8th wicket. However, their resistance eventually came to an end and Sri Lanka were bowled out for 225 in 49.3 overs.

For South Africa, Kagiso Rabada took 3 for 50, while Imran Tahir picked up 2 for 32.

Chasing the target of 226 runs to win, South Africa lost the early wicket of in-form batsman Quinton de Kock for 6 runs. Faf du Plessis and Aiden Markram then played with positive intent, and at the end of 10 overs, South Africa were 40 for 1.

Both batsmen continued to put pressure on the Sri Lankan bowlers, before Du Plessis was dismissed for 24. The two had added 70 runs for the 2nd wicket.

Markram soldiered on, and reached his fifty off 58 balls. He and Rassie Van der Dussen added an unbeaten 57 runs for the 3rd wicket before play was stopped due to the lights not working.

The match was eventually called off and South Africa were declared winners by 41 runs, through the DLS method.

Brief scores: South Africa 135 for 2 in 28 overs (Aiden Markram 67*, Rassie Van der Dussen 28*, Lasith Malinga 1/22) beat Sri Lanka 225 in 49.3 overs (Kusal Mendis 56, Priyamal Perera 33, Kagiso Rabada 3/50, Imran Tahir 2/32) by 41 runs via D/L method.

Topics you might be interested in:
South Africa vs Sri Lanka 2019 Sri Lanka Cricket South Africa Cricket Imran Tahir Aiden Markram
South Africa versus Sri Lanka:  Hosts cruise to a six-wicket win in the 4th ODI
RELATED STORY
South Africa vs Sri Lanka 2019, 5th ODI: Match details, key players and predicted XI
RELATED STORY
South Africa vs Sri Lanka 2019, 4th ODI: Match Details, Key Players and Predicted XI
RELATED STORY
South Africa vs Sri Lanka 2019, 2nd ODI: Quinton de Kock and bowlers help hosts take 2-0 lead
RELATED STORY
South Africa vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI: Match Details, Key Players and Predicted XI
RELATED STORY
South Africa vs Sri Lanka, 1st ODI : Preview and Predicted Playing XI
RELATED STORY
South Africa vs Sri Lanka 2019: Squads and Teams, Complete List of Players 
RELATED STORY
South Africa vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI: Match Details, Key Players and Predicted XI
RELATED STORY
South Africa vs Sri Lanka, 1st ODI: South Africa crush Sri Lanka by 8 wickets
RELATED STORY
South Africa vs Sri Lanka 2019 Schedule: Complete Timetable, Match Timings, PDF Download 
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Sri Lanka in South Africa 2019
1st Test | Wed, 13 Feb
RSA 235/10 & 259/10
SL 191/10 & 304/9
Sri Lanka won by 1 wicket
RSA VS SL live score
2nd Test | Thu, 21 Feb
RSA 222/10 & 128/10
SL 154/10 & 197/2
Sri Lanka won by 8 wickets
RSA VS SL live score
1st ODI | Sun, 03 Mar
SL 231/10 (47.0 ov)
RSA 232/2 (38.5 ov)
South Africa won by 8 wickets
SL VS RSA live score
2nd ODI | Wed, 06 Mar
RSA 251/10 (45.1 ov)
SL 138/10 (32.2 ov)
South Africa won by 113 runs
RSA VS SL live score
3rd ODI | Sun, 10 Mar
RSA 331/5 (50.0 ov)
SL 121/5 (24.0 ov)
South Africa won by 71 runs (DLS Method)
RSA VS SL live score
4th ODI | Wed, 13 Mar
SL 189/10 (39.2 ov)
RSA 190/4 (32.5 ov)
South Africa won by 6 wickets
SL VS RSA live score
5th ODI | Today
SL 225/10 (49.3 ov)
RSA 135/2 (28.0 ov)
South Africa won by 41 runs (DLS Method)
SL VS RSA live score
1st T20I | Tue, 19 Mar, 04:00 PM
South Africa
Sri Lanka
RSA VS SL preview
2nd T20I | Fri, 22 Mar, 04:00 PM
South Africa
Sri Lanka
RSA VS SL preview
3rd T20I | Sun, 24 Mar, 12:30 PM
South Africa
Sri Lanka
RSA VS SL preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
IPL
Australia in India 2019
Sri Lanka in South Africa 2019
Afghanistan v Ireland in India 2019
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) 2019
England Women in Sri Lanka 2019
Australia U19 Women in New Zealand 2019
Australian Sheffield Shield
English Domestic Other Matches
English MCC University Matches
English County Championship Division Two
English County Championship Division One
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us