South Africa vs Sri Lanka Prediction: Who will win today's T20 World Cup 2021 match?

Drama just seems to follow South Africa whenever they take part in an ICC tournament, and this year's T20 World Cup has unfortunately been no different. Quinton de Kock was quick to accept the same in an apologetic statement released recently, days after refusing to take the knee ahead of his team's clash against West Indies.

Incredibly, De Kock's decision and subsequent exclusion from the South African playing XI wasn't the first or even the second instance of off-field controversy marring what should've been a straightforward T20 World Cup campaign. Chris Morris, Imran Tahir and Faf du Plessis were snubbed for the tournament, with Cricket South Africa's social media handles refusing to acknowledge the latter two's participation in the Chennai Super Kings' victorious Indian Premier League campaign.

Amidst all the commotion about player selection and De Kock's decision, South Africa turned in a clinical performance against West Indies to win by eight wickets and put their first points on the board in the T20 World Cup. The match was crucial for Temba Bavuma's men after the narrow loss they suffered at the hands of Australia, with almost every match being a must-win in the cutthroat Group 1.

South Africa's next assignment will be on Saturday, October 30 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium against Sri Lanka, who won their first Super 12 encounter against Bangladesh but fell to a rather one-sided loss against Australia. Dasun Shanaka's men have flown under the radar in the T20 World Cup despite winning all three of their first-round matches and need to claim victory against the Proteas to punch above their weight in the Super 12 stage.

T20 World Cup 2021: Will South Africa welcome Quinton de Kock with open arms against Sri Lanka?

Quinton de Kock strikes at 114.52 in T20Is against Sri Lanka, his lowest against any of the nine oppositions he has faced in the format. But that's inconsequential right now. Will South Africa - and captain Temba Bavuma - welcome their former captain back into the fold for this T20 World Cup clash?

Reeza Hendricks, De Kock's replacement against West Indies, played a breezy cameo that set up the run-chase, while Bavuma's talents are best utilized in the powerplay. It would be harsh to drop Hendricks after the previous game, and whether including De Kock would disturb the morale of the team is something that must be considered.

Nevertheless, South Africa have most bases covered. Rassie van der Dussen played a slow but crucial knock against West Indies to make his first real contribution of the T20 World Cup, while Aiden Markram continued his good form with an authoritative knock. Dwaine Pretorious scalped three wickets in the two overs he bowled at the death and should keep Lungi Ngidi out of the side once more.

Sri Lanka, on the other hand, have struggled with inconsistency in both departments in the T20 World Cup so far. Maheesh Theekshana returned from an injury against Australia but none of the bowlers barring Wanindu Hasaranga could make an impact against the Kangaroos, who enjoyed pace on the ball. Much of the same could be in store in Sharjah, where express quicks have been forced to be unerringly accurate to keep the run flow in check.

South Africa are on the back of a crucial win, while Sri Lanka's shortcomings were exposed by Australia. Although Kusal Perera played a decent knock and Charith Asalanka and Bhanuka Rajapaksa made contributions to keep their good run going, Sri Lanka arguably don't have the batting firepower to counter the Proteas' versatile bowling attack.

While Shanaka's men cannot be ruled out of pulling off an upset, South Africa are the definite favorites for this T20 World Cup game.

Prediction: South Africa to win Match 25 of the T20 World Cup

