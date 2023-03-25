South Africa vs West Indies, 1st T20I: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

South Africa and West Indies are set to lock horns in the first game of the three-match T20I series on Saturday, March 25. The SuperSport Park in Centurion will host the contest.

South Africa will be playing under Aiden Markram, who has been in impressive form across all formats. He also recently captained the Sunrisers Eastern Cape to victory in the inaugural edition of the SA20 and will be fairly high on confidence.

The Proteas’ batting isn’t short of firepower. Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje are likely to lead the pace attack. Wayne Parnell and Marco Jansen are effective all-rounders. Tabraiz Shamsi is likely to play as the lone spinner ahead of Bjorn Fortuin.

West Indies will be playing under their new T20 skipper Rovman Powell, who took charge after Nicholas Pooran stepped down. Brandon King and Johnson Charles have been impressive in tournaments across the world and should open the batting.

Pooran and skipper Powell will have to bring forth all their experience. Alzarri Joseph has been excellent and should be leading the pace-attack. Obed McCoy is also effective, especially at the death with the variations he has got.

South Africa vs West Indies Match Details

Match: South Africa vs West Indies, 1st T20I

Date and Time: March 25, 2023, Saturday, 05:30 pm IST

Venue: SuperSport Park, Centurion

South Africa vs West Indies Pitch Report

Seven out of 12 matches have gone in favor of the team batting first. But in the last three international T20Is, the chasing teams won. Hence, batting second should be the way forward. The average score at the venue is 180 and a high-scoring game seems to be on the cards.

South Africa vs West Indies Weather Forecast

There is a chance of heavy rain from 3 AM to 11 AM, which could lead to a short delay. Temperatures will be around the 22-degree Celsius mark.

South Africa vs West Indies Probable XIs

South Africa

Quinton de Kock (WK), Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram (C), Rilee Rossouw, Tristan Stubbs, David Miller, Wayne Parnell, Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Anrich Nortje

West Indies

Brandon King, Johnson Charles, Kyle Mayers, Nicholas Pooran, Rovman Powell (C), Jason Holder, Odean Smith, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy

South Africa vs West Indies Match Prediction

South Africa have won only five out of 12 matches at SuperSport Park. In fact, they have lost all three of their T20Is in Centurion since beating Sri Lanka back in March 2019. But against West Indies, they should be able to make a comeback since they have a well-balanced team.

Prediction: South Africa to win the match.

South Africa vs West Indies TV and Live Streaming details

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode

