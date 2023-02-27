South Africa vs West Indies, 1st Test: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

South Africa and West Indies are set to lock horns in the first game of the two-match Test series on Tuesday, February 28. The Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg will host the contest.

The Proteas didn’t have a great outing against Australia after which Dean Elgar was sacked as the Test skipper. Temba Bavuma, who relinquished T20I captaincy, has taken over from Elgar in the purest format. Elgar, however, is available to take part as a player.

Elgar, Bavuma and Aiden Markram should be the backbone of South Africa’s batting. Their pace bowling attack, consisting of Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Marco Jansen and Gerald Coetzee, is a power-packed one. Keshav Maharaj should be their first-choice spinner.

West Indies, in the meantime, handed 24-year-old Alick Athanaze a maiden Test call-up. Athanaze was the leading run-scorer in the 2018 U19 World Cup and also scored his maiden first-class hundred a few days ago while playing for the Windward Island Volcanoes in the four-day regional championship.

Athanaze came in place of Nkrumah Bonner. Fast bowler Akeem Jordan has replaced left-arm spinner Jomel Warrican in the squad. West Indies will go into the opening Test after beating Zimbabwe by an innings in their second Test in Bulawayo.

South Africa vs West Indies Match Details

Match: South Africa vs West Indies, 1st Test

Date and Time: February 28, 2022, Tuesday, 01:30 pm IST

Venue: Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg

South Africa vs West Indies Pitch Report

The Wanderers pitch is expected to have a decent amount of bounce and carry. The track should be at its best to bat in the first couple of days before it starts to deteriorate. Batting first should be the way forward.

South Africa vs West Indies Weather Forecast

There is a chance of heavy rain on Day 3, 4 and 5, which could lead to frequent delays and interruptions. On Day 1 and 2, playing conditions will be pleasant with a minimum chance of rain.

South Africa vs West Indies Probable XIs

South Africa

Dean Elgar, Ryan Rickelton (wk), Temba Bavuma (C), Aiden Markram, Keegan Peterson, Senuran Muthusamy, Wiaan Mulder, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje

West Indies

Kraigg Brathwaite (C), Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Kyle Mayers, Roston Chase, Jason Holder, Jermaine Blackwood, Joshua da Silva (wk) Kemar Roach, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Shannon Gabriel

South Africa vs West Indies Match Prediction

South Africa are clear favorites to win the match if rain does not play a factor. However, with rain around, teams may find it challenging to force a result.

Prediction: The match to end in a draw.

South Africa vs West Indies TV and Live Streaming details

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode

