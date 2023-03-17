South Africa vs West Indies, 2nd ODI: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

South Africa and West Indies are set to lock horns in the second game of the three-match ODI series on Saturday, March 18. The Buffalo Park in East London will host the contest.

The first ODI of the series at the same venue in East London didn’t take place due to rain. Before the start of the match, it was raining and conditions didn’t improve, leading the match officials to throw in the towel and call of the game.

The rain did stop, but cloudy and dark conditions meant that the grounds-men couldn’t get the ground ready in time despite their best efforts. At 3:20 local time, the match was called off as the clouds kept hovering over the venue.

The abandoned match meant that three results are possible in the series. South Africa will be desperate to take the field and they will be high on confidence after winning the Test series 2-0.

West Indies, on the other hand, will be looking to settle in under new skipper Shai Hope, who took over the leadership mantle after Nicholas Pooran stepped down following the T20 World Cup in Australia.

South Africa vs West Indies Match Details

Match: South Africa vs West Indies, 2nd ODI

Date and Time: March 18, 2023, Saturday, 04:30 pm IST

Venue: Buffalo Park, East London

South Africa vs West Indies Pitch Report

The pitch at Buffalo Park in East London is excellent for the batters. But fast bowlers are most likely to extract a lot from the surface. Fielding first should be the way forward.

South Africa vs West Indies Weather Forecast

There is a minimum chance of rain on Saturday. This time around, a full match is on the cards. Playing conditions will be pleasant with temperatures around the 23-degree Celsius mark.

South Africa vs West Indies Probable XIs

South Africa

Quinton de Kock (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Temba Bavuma (C), Rassie van der Dussen, Tristan Stubbs, Wiaan Mulder/Ryan Rickelton, Andile Phehlukwayo, Gerald Coetzee, Lungi Ngidi, Sisanda Magala, Bjorn Fortuin

West Indies

Brandon King, Shai Hope (C), Kyle Mayers, Nicholas Pooran, Roston Chase, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Odean Smith, Romario Shepherd, Alzarri Joseph, Akeal Hosein

South Africa vs West Indies Match Prediction

South Africa will go into the match as favorites since they are playing at home. The Caribbean team hasn’t been in great form in the 50-over format and will have to fight hard.

Prediction: South Africa to win the match.

South Africa vs West Indies TV and Live Streaming details

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode

