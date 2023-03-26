South Africa vs West Indies, 2nd T20I: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

South Africa and West Indies are set to lock horns in the second game of the three-match T20I series on Sunday (March 26). The SuperSport Park in Centurion will host the contest.

West Indies, led by Rovman Powell, started their campaign in the series on a stupendous note. On Saturday (March 26), they defeated the hosts by three wickets in a high-scoring match at SuperSport Park.

Rain threatened to play spoilsport after which the officials reduced the match to 11 overs per side. After being put in to bat first, the hosts racked up a massive score of 131 for the loss of eight wickets in 11 overs.

David Miller was the standout performer for the Proteas after he scored 48 runs off 22 balls with four fours and three sixes. Reeza Hendricks and Sisanda Magala also played vital cameos.

West Indies chased the target down with three balls to spare after skipper Powell scored 43 runs off 18 balls with one four and five sixes. Brandon King and Johnson Charles also made handy scores in their 20s.

South Africa vs West Indies Match Details

Match: South Africa vs West Indies, 2nd T20I

Date and Time: March 26, 2023, Sunday, 05:30 pm IST

Venue: SuperSport Park, Centurion

South Africa vs West Indies Pitch Report

The pitch in Centurion turned out to be a batting paradise in Saturday’s game and should stay the same for Sunday as well. Teams should opt to chase after winning the toss.

South Africa vs West Indies Weather Forecast

There is no chance of rain throughout the duration of the match. Playing conditions will be pleasant with temperatures around the 24-degree Celsius mark.

South Africa vs West Indies Probable XIs

South Africa

Quinton de Kock (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram (c), David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen, Wayne Parnell, Sisanda Magala, Bjorn Fortuin, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi

West Indies

Kyle Mayers, Brandon King, Johnson Charles, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Rovman Powell (c), Roston Chase, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Odean Smith, Sheldon Cottrell, Alzarri Joseph

South Africa vs West Indies Match Prediction

West Indies on Saturday showed that they have the firepower in their batting to chase any target down. South Africa will have their best chance of winning if they get to bat second.

Prediction: The team batting second to win the match.

South Africa vs West Indies TV and Live Streaming details

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode

