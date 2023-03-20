South Africa vs West Indies, 3rd ODI: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

South Africa and West Indies are set to lock horns in the third and final game of their three-match ODI series on Tuesday, March 21. Senwes Park in Potchefstroom will host the contest.

Temba Bavuma’s South Africa didn’t have the greatest of times in the second ODI as they lost by 48 runs at Buffalo Park in East London. Bavuma opened the batting and scored 144 runs off 118 balls with 11 fours and seven sixes, but it wasn’t enough for his team to win.

Bavuma played until the 42nd over before Alzarri Joseph accounted for his crucial scalp. Immediately after the Proteas captain got out, Joseph picked up Tabraiz Shamsi’s wicket to seal the fate of the game and give West Indies an all-important 1-0 series lead.

Joseph and Akeal Hosein picked up three wickets apiece to help the visitors bowl Bavuma’s men out for 287 in 41.4 overs. Earlier, Shai Hope made an outstanding debut as West Indies captain with an unbeaten 128 off 115 balls that included five fours and seven sixes.

On the back of his knock, West Indies posted a stiff target of 336 for the hosts to chase down. Hope also notched the second-highest score by a batter in ODIs on captaincy debut. Gerald Coetzee picked up three wickets for South Africa.

South Africa vs West Indies Match Details

Match: South Africa vs West Indies, 3rd ODI

Date and Time: March 21, 2023, Tuesday, 1:30 pm IST

Venue: Senwes Park, Potchefstroom

South Africa vs West Indies Pitch Report

The venue in Potchefstroom isn’t an overly high-scoring one. The average score at the venue is around 253. 10 out of 17 matches have been won by the chasing teams. Batting second should be the way forward.

South Africa vs West Indies Weather Forecast

There is a minimum chance of rain for the time being. Temperatures will be around the 30-degree Celsius mark. The humidity will be in the 20s.

South Africa vs West Indies Probable XIs

South Africa

Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma (c), Ryan Rickelton, Tony de Zorzi, Rassie van der Dussen, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, Bjorn Fortuin, Gerald Coetzee, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi

West Indies

Kyle Mayers, Brandon King, Shamarh Brooks, Shai Hope (c & wk), Nicholas Pooran, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Odean Smith, Yannic Cariah, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph

South Africa vs West Indies Match Prediction

South Africa have won seven out of nine completed ODIs in Potchefstroom. Their only defeat, which was by eight wickets, came against New Zealand back in August 2015. They tied one of their games back in 2002 against Australia.

Prediction: South Africa to win the match.

South Africa vs West Indies TV and Live Streaming details

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode

