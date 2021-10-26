South Africa vs West Indies Prediction: Who will win today's T20 World Cup 2021 match?

West Indies' last two matches in the T20 World Cup, spread over two venues and five years, have been polar opposites despite both being against England.

The 2016 final was the highest of the highs as Carlos Brathwaite launched Ben Stokes over the ropes four times in the final over to take his team to a historic second title. The first Super 12 fixture of the 2021 edition of the T20 World Cup was nothing short of embarrassing as West Indies' fearsome batting lineup went out with a whimper. 55 was all they managed as England chased it down with 70 balls to spare.

The T20 World Cup titans will have redemption on their mind when they take on South Africa on Tuesday, October 26. The Proteas are an opposition West Indies are familiar with. Earlier this year, the two teams engaged in a five-match T20I series in West Indies that the visitors clinched 3-2, much to the surprise of watchers and perhaps even some of the players.

But the T20 World Cup, where the spotlight shines bright and the competition is a touch fiercer than usual, is a different cup of tea for both West Indies and South Africa. History has dictated that the Caribbean side are better suited to performing under pressure but recent form acts as a leveler, promising a highly entertaining encounter in Dubai.

T20 World Cup 2021: Can West Indies' power-packed batting lineup live up to the hype?

South Africa are on the back of a loss to Australia, but theirs wasn't as one-sided or embarrassing as West Indies'. The Proteas almost managed to defend a below-par total against the Kangaroos, with a late flurry of wickets giving them hope before Marcus Stoinis held his nerve to take his team over the line.

Both West Indies and South Africa will eye an improved batting display on Tuesday, especially since they have the firepower to post a massive total. South Africa will want Quinton de Kock, Rassie van der Dussen and David Miller to come good, while hoping that Aiden Markram and Temba Bavuma continue to show the glimpses of form they did against Australia.

West Indies, on the other hand, will want their batters to veer away from the careless slogging that was on display against England and come up with a more responsible batting performance. Jason Holder is in the reserves, so the only personnel change they might consider is bringing in Roston Chase at the expense of one of the top-order mavericks.

Unfortunately for West Indies, this might not be the game where they get back on the winning track in the T20 World Cup. Their batters have historically struggled against quality bowling, and South Africa's bowling attack is nothing short of exceptional.

Apart from Anrich Nortje and Kagiso Rabada, the Proteas also have two accurate and dangerous spinners in Tabraiz Shamsi and Keshav Maharaj. A recall for Lungi Ngidi might also be in order, considering Dwaine Pretorius' average display two days ago.

While West Indies have match-winner after match-winner in their playing XI, they just don't seem very cohesive as a unit right now. Unless the pitch in Dubai shifts character and becomes a batting paradise, South Africa might be the team to rack up their first points of this year's T20 World Cup.

Prediction: South Africa to win Match 18 of the T20 World Cup

