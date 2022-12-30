South Africa Women U19 vs India Women U19, 3rd T20: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

South Africa Women and India Women are set to face each other in the third game of the five-match T20 series on Saturday, December 31. The Tuks Cricket Oval in Pretoria is set to host the encounter.

The second match of the series had to be abandoned without a ball being bowled. This means that South Africa can’t afford to lose another match if they are to win the series. If they lose even one of their next three matches, they will concede an unassailable lead to India.

South Africa didn’t have the greatest of times in the first game after they lost to Shafali Verma and Co. by 54 runs a couple of days ago in Pretoria. After being asked to chase down 138, South Africa finished with 83 for the loss of eight wickets in 20 overs.

As far as India are concerned, they will be high on confidence after getting off to a winning start. Their skipper Shafali will want to make amends after getting out on a golden duck last time around.

South Africa Women U19 vs India Women U19 Match Details

Match: South Africa Women U19 vs India Women U19, 2nd T20

Date and Time: December 31, 2022, 01:30 pm IST

Venue: Tuks Cricket Oval, Pretoria

South Africa Women U19 vs India Women U19 Pitch Report

The pitch at the venue in Pretoria is expected to be a sporting one. The batters should be able to play their strokes on the up. The bowlers will also have their say if they manage to hit the right channels.

South Africa Women U19 vs India Women U19 Weather Forecast

Playing conditions will be pleasant with temperatures around 23 degrees Celsius. The humidity will mostly be in the 50s. There will be a 50 percent chance of rain.

South Africa Women U19 vs India Women U19 Probable XIs

South Africa Women U19

Elandri Janse Van Rensburg, Simone Lourens, Karabo Meso, Oluhle Siyo (C), Madison Landsman, Kayla Reyneke, Andrie Swart, Jemma Botha, Jenna Evans, Ayanda Hlubi, Seshnie Naidu.

India Women U19

Shafali Verma (C), Shweta Sehrawat (VC), Soumya Tiwari, Sonia Mendhiya, Richa Ghosh (wk), Hurley Gala, Titas Sadhu, Archana Devi, Mannat Kashyap, Sonam Yadav, Shabnam MD.

South Africa Women U19 vs India Women U19 Match Prediction

India Women are the clear favorites to win their next match as South Africa’s batting isn’t the strongest by any means. Shafali and Co. should be able to take a 1-0 lead in the series.

Prediction: India Women U19 to win this encounter

South Africa Women U19 vs India Women U19 Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: N/A

