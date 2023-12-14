South Africa Women vs Bangladesh Women ODI Series 2023: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live-streaming details

After completing the three-match T20I series, Cricket South Africa is all set to host South Africa Women and Bangladesh Women for a three-match ODI series, starting on Saturday, December 16. Buffalo Park in East London, Senwes Park in Potchefstroom, and Willowmoore Park in Benoni will host the series.

This three-match ODI series is a part of the ICC Women's Championship cycle 2022-25, which will determine the qualification for the Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 in India. The top six teams from the cycle will directly qualify for the mega event with the bottom four sides moving to the qualifier.

South Africa Women are currently placed at the fourth spot with seven wins, and two losses, carrying 14 points. On the other hand, Bangladesh are reeling at the seventh spot with three wins and four losses.

Laura Wolvaardt will lead South Africa in the ODI series with Marizanne Kapp, Nadine de Klerk and Ayabonga Khaka included in the squad. Eliz-mari Marx and Meike De Ridder have received their maiden ODI call-ups with Chloe Tryon missing out due to a groin injury.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh Women will be captained by Nigar Sultana, who led the side in the T20I series. All-rounder Lata Mondal, who missed out on the Pakistan series, makes her comeback in the ODI squad.

South Africa Women vs Bangladesh Women ODI Series 2023: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All Times in IST)

Saturday, December 16

1st ODI - South Africa Women vs Bangladesh Women, Buffalo Park, East London, 5:30 pm

Wednesday, December 20

2nd ODI - South Africa Women vs Bangladesh Women, Senwes Park, Potchefstroom, 5:30 pm

Saturday, December 23

3rd ODI - South Africa Women vs Bangladesh Women, Willowmoore Park, Benoni, 5:30 pm

South Africa Women vs Bangladesh Women ODI Series 2023: Telecast & Live-Streaming Details

The South Africa Women vs Bangladesh Women ODI series will be live-streamed on the FanCode app and website for fans in India. However, there's no live broadcast of the series.

South Africa Women vs Bangladesh Women ODI Series 2023: Full Squads

South Africa Women

Lara Goodall, Laura Wolvaardt (c), Tazmin Brits, Anneke Bosch, Delmi Tucker, Eliz-Mari Marx, Marizanne Kapp, Nadine de Klerk, Sune Luus, Meike De Ridder (Wk), Sinalo Jafta (Wk), Ayabonga Khaka, Masabata Klaas, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Tumi Sekhukhune

Bangladesh Women

Fargana Hoque, Murshida Khatun, Nishita Akter, Nishi Sharmin Akhter, Sobhana Mostary, Lata Mondal, Ritu Moni, Shorifa Khatun, Shorna Akter, Sumaiya Akter, Nigar Sultana (c) & (Wk), Shamima Sultana (Wk), Disha Biswas, Fahima Khatun, Fariha Trisna, Marufa Akter, Nahida Akter, Rabeya Khan, Sanjida Akter Meghla, Sultana Khatun