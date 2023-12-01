South Africa Women vs Bangladesh Women T20I Series 2023: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live-streaming details

South Africa Women and Bangladesh Women are gearing up for a three-match T20I series scheduled to take place from December 3-8, 2023. The first T20I is scheduled at Willowmoore Park in Benoni while the Diamond Oval in Kimberley will host the remaining two matches.

South Africa played their last T20I last month at home against New Zealand in a five-match T20I series. The series resulted in a 1-1 draw as two matches were abandoned without a ball being bowled while one ended in a no result after the first half.

Laura Wolvaardt led the side during the series and has been assigned the duty in the upcoming three-match T20I series as well. She’ll be backed by experienced players, including Tazmin Brits, Sune Luus and Masabata Klaas. Eliz-Mari Marx and Ayanda Hlubi will make their T20I debuts for the Proteas.

On the other hand, Bangladesh are coming into this game after a three-match ODI series followed by a three-match T20I series against Pakistan Women. Nigar Sultana will be in charge of the side with the likes of Fargana Hoque, Nahida Akter and Fahima Khatun also playing.

The upcoming T20I series will be followed by a three-match ODI series from December 16-23, 2023.

South Africa Women vs Bangladesh Women Head to Head in T20I:

South Africa Women have demonstrated significant dominance over Bangladesh Women, having won 10 out of the 11 head-to-head matches. The upcoming T20I series suggests that the odds are in favor of South Africa Women, presenting a formidable challenge for Bangladesh Women to overcome and put an end to their string of losses.

Matches Played: 11

South Africa won: 10

Bangladesh won: 1

South Africa Women vs Bangladesh Women T20I Series 2023: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All Times in IST)

Sunday, December 3

1st T20I - South Africa Women vs Bangladesh Women, Willowmoore Park, Benoni - 05:30 pm

Wednesday, December 6

2nd T20I - South Africa Women vs Bangladesh Women, Diamond Oval, Kimberley - 09:00 pm

Friday, December 8

3rd T20I - South Africa Women vs Bangladesh Women, Diamond Oval, Kimberley - 09:00 pm

South Africa Women vs Bangladesh Women T20I Series 2023: Telecast & Live-Streaming Details

In India, the live broadcast of the South Africa Women vs Bangladesh Women T20I Series 2023 will not be available.

However, fans can catch the action through live streaming on the FanCode app and website, which will cover the entire tour. Viewers have the option to purchase a match pass for ₹25 or opt for a tour pass priced at ₹79.

Live Streaming: FanCode App & Website

Live Telecast: N/A

South Africa Women vs Bangladesh Women T20I Series 2023: Full Squads

South Africa Women

Laura Wolvaardt (c), Annerie Dercksen, Lara Goodall, Tazmin Brits, Anneke Bosch, Delmi Tucker, Eliz-Mari Marx, Nondumiso Shangase, Sune Luus, Meike De Ridder (Wk), Sinalo Jafta (Wk), Ayanda Hlubi, Masabata Klaas, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Tumi Sekhukhune

Bangladesh Women

Nigar Sultana (c) & (Wk), Fargana Hoque, Murshida Khatun, Nishita Akter Nishi, Sharmin Akhter, Sobhana Mostary, Lata Mondal, Ritu Moni, Shorifa Khatun, Shorna Akter, Sumaiya Akter, Shamima Sultana (Wk), Disha Biswas, Fahima Khatun, Fariha Trisna, Marufa Akter, Nahida Akter, Rabeya Khan, Sanjida Akter Meghla, Sultana Khatun