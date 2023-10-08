South Africa Women vs New Zealand Women, 2nd T20I: Probable XI, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

The second game of the five-match T20I series between South Africa Women and New Zealand Women will be played on Sunday, October 8. The Buffalo Park in East London will play host to this exciting encounter.

South Africa Women were brilliant in the recently concluded ODI series. They won the first two games to take an unassailable lead in the series. New Zealand Women fired in unison in the final game of the series to finish on a high.

Both sides arrived in East London for the start of the T20I series but rain played spoilsport on Friday to wash out the opening game.

Laura Wolvaardt and Sophie Devine will continue to lead South Africa Women and New Zealand Women, respectively, in the T20I series and will be hoping to start on a winning note to get an early lead in the series.

South Africa Women vs New Zealand Women Match Details:

Match: South Africa Women vs New Zealand Women, 2nd T20I, New Zealand Women tour of South Africa 2023

Date and Time: October 8 2023, Sunday, 5:30 pm IST

Venue: Buffalo Park, East London

South Africa Women vs New Zealand Women Pitch Report

The surface at the Buffalo Park is expected to assist the pacers in the initial part of the game. The ball tends to move laterally off the surface and the batters will have to stay patient early on in their innings. After spending some time in the middle, they can start playing their strokes freely.

South Africa Women vs New Zealand Women Weather Forecast

The temperature in East London on Sunday is expected to hover between 14 and 21 degrees Celsius. It will stay humid throughout the day.

South Africa Women vs New Zealand Women Probable XIs

South Africa Women

Probable XI

Laura Wolvaardt (c), Tazmin Brits, Lara Goodall, Sune Luus, Marizanne Kapp, Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Sinalo Jafta (wk), Ayabonga Khaka, Masabata Klaas, Nonkululeko Mlaba

New Zealand Women

Probable XI

Suzie Bates, Amelia Kerr, Sophie Devine (c), Maddy Green, Georgia Plimmer, Brooke Halliday, Hannah Rowe, Bernadine Bezuidenhout (wk), Lea Tahuhu, Fran Jonas, Eden Carson

South Africa Women vs New Zealand Women Match Prediction

With clear skies expected to greet the two sides on Sunday, a cracking contest is on the cards. South Africa Women will be high on confidence after winning the ODI series and will be hoping to repeat their performance in the T20I series opener.

Prediction: South Africa Women to win this contest.

South Africa Women vs New Zealand Women Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode

