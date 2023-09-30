South Africa Women vs New Zealand Women, 3rd ODI: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Live Streaming Details

On Sunday, October 1st, at 1:00 PM IST, New Zealand Women will clash against South African women in the final ODI of the series at Durban.

In the second ODI, Laura Wolvaardt's unbeatable century of 124 runs enabled South Africa to hunt down New Zealand's 253. They had seven wickets to save and a further 28 balls while they made it to the victory.

The triumph secured the home team an irrefutable 2-0 lead over their rivals in the three-match ODI series. Consequently, South Africa's rank in the Women's Championship table shot up, seizing second place with an impressive 14 points out of eight games played.

The Kiwi ladies will aim to salvage their campaign and regain some dignity in the face of a strong South African squad as the series finale approaches. Avoiding a total clean sweep from the host team is their main objective, and attaining a victory is imperative.

South Africa Women vs New Zealand Women Match Details

Match: South Africa Women vs New Zealand Women, 1st ODI

Date & Time: October 1st, 2023, 01:00 PM IST

Venue: Durban

South Africa Women vs New Zealand Women Pitch Report

Durban's Kingsmead pitch is renowned for its substantial bounce and pace, making it favorable for fast bowlers. While it isn't typically spin-friendly, spin can become relevant later in the game. Aggressive stroke-making batters can also make the most out of the pitch.

South Africa Women vs New Zealand Women Weather Forecast

On Sunday, expect partly cloudy weather in the afternoon with a temperature of 67°F (approximately 19°C). There's a minimal 20% chance of precipitation, with humidity at 63%, and a brisk wind blowing at 16 mph.

South Africa Women vs New Zealand Women Probable Playing XIs

South Africa Women Team News

No major injury concerns

South Africa Women Probable Playing XI

Laura Wolvaardt (c), Tazmin Brits, Lara Goodall, Sune Luus, Marizanne Kapp, Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Sinalo Jafta (wk), Ayabonga Khaka, Masabata Klaas, Nonkululeko Mlaba.

New Zealand Women Team News

No major injury concerns

New Zealand Women Probable Playing XI

Suzie Bates, Amelia Kerr, Sophie Devine (c), Maddy Green, Georgia Plimmer, Brooke Halliday, Hannah Rowe, Isabella Gaze (wk), Lea Tahuhu, Jess Kerr, Eden Carson.

South Africa Women vs New Zealand Women Match Prediction

As far as the two ODI games have panned out one can clearly say that the host nations are the favorites for the final game as well. One can also expect a dominant comeback from New Zealand Women in the quest to save some grace for themselves.

Prediction: South African women is to win the game.

South Africa Women vs New Zealand Women Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode