South Africa Women vs New Zealand Women, 3rd T20I: Probable XI, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

The third T20I between South Africa Women and New Zealand Women will take place at the Buffalo Park in East London on Tuesday, October 10.

In the second T20I, South Africa Women won the toss and opted to bowl first. They had a decent outing with the ball as they picked up nine wickets in total and restricted the New Zealand Women to 111 at the end of their 20 overs.

Maddy Green of New Zealand Women batted brilliantly and scored an unbeaten 45 off 36 balls. Chloe Tryon was fantastic with the ball for the hosts and registered figures of 4/15 in her four overs. During the innings break, rain arrived and no further play was possible as the game was abandoned.

The South Africa Women held an advantage at the halfway stage of the second T20I but rain played spoilsport. Both sides will hope that they get a chance on Tuesday in the third T20I after both games have been washed out due to rain.

South Africa Women vs New Zealand Women Match Details:

Match: South Africa Women vs New Zealand Women, 3rd T20I, New Zealand Women tour of South Africa 2023

Date and Time: October 10 2023, Tuesday, 9:30 pm IST

Venue: Buffalo Park, East London

South Africa Women vs New Zealand Women Pitch Report

As seen in the second T20I, the spinners get plenty of assistance from the surface at the Buffalo Park in East London. The batters will have to be patient early on in their innings. Adapting to conditions will be key for the batters while batting here as they can start scoring freely after getting their eye in.

South Africa Women vs New Zealand Women Weather Forecast

It will be another damp day in East London. The temperature on Tuesday is expected to be under 20 degrees Celsius and there is a heavy chance of rain.

South Africa Women vs New Zealand Women Probable XIs

South Africa Women

Probable XI

Laura Wolvaardt (c), Tazmin Brits, Anneke Bosch, Sune Luus, Marizanne Kapp, Nadine de Klerk, Chloe Tryon, Sinalo Jafta (wk), Nonkululeko Mlaba, Ayabonga Khaka, Masabata Klaas

New Zealand Women

Probable XI

Suzie Bates, Kate Anderson, Bella Armstrong, Amelia Kerr, Sophie Devine (c), Isabella Gaze (wk), Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Jess Kerr, Eden Carson, Fran Jonas

South Africa Women vs New Zealand Women Match Prediction

Only one innings was possible in the second T20I before rain played spoilsport. Although rain is predicted on Tuesday as well, both sides will be hoping that they get a chance to take the field and get a result.

South Africa Women being the hosts should know the conditions better and hold a slight edge in this contest.

Prediction: South Africa Women to win this contest.

South Africa Women vs New Zealand Women Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode

