South Africa Women vs New Zealand Women, 5th T20I: Probable XI, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

The New Zealand Women’s tour of South Africa comes to an end on October 15. The fifth and final game of the T20I series will be played at the Willowmoore Park in Benoni on Sunday. New Zealand won the fourth T20I after the first three games of the series were washed out due to rain.

The South Africa Women were asked to bat first by the New Zealand Women in the fourth T20I. Skipper Laura Wolvaardt scored 53 at the top of the order and contributions from Anneke Bosch (32), Sune Luus (45) and Chloe Tryon (22*) helped them post 172 on the board. Jess Kerr picked up two wickets for the White Ferns.

In reply, the New Zealand Women were struggling at 39/2 in the sixth over before Amelia Kerr and skipper Sophie Devine joined hands to put a solid partnership. Kerr and Devine remained unbeaten on 70 and 61, respectively, as they took their side across the line in the penultimate over with eight wickets in hand.

South Africa Women vs New Zealand Women Match Details:

Match: South Africa Women vs New Zealand Women, 5th T20I, New Zealand Women tour of South Africa 2023

Date and Time: October 15 2023, Sunday, 5:30 pm IST

Venue: Willowmoore Park, Benoni

South Africa Women vs New Zealand Women Pitch Report

The surface at the Willowmoore Park in Benoni is a belter of a track to bat on. As seen in the fourth T20I, run-scoring becomes easier for the batters once they get their eye in. The bowlers will have to hit the right areas consistently to avoid damage and we can expect a high-scoring affair on Sunday.

South Africa Women vs New Zealand Women Weather Forecast

The temperature in Benoni on Sunday is expected to range between 12 and 22 degrees Celsius. There is an 80% chance of rain predicted on matchday.

South Africa Women vs New Zealand Women Probable XIs

South Africa Women

Probable XI

Laura Wolvaardt (c), Tazmin Brits, Anneke Bosch, Sune Luus, Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Sinalo Jafta (wk), Delmi Tucker, Masabata Klaas, Tumi Sekhukhune, Nonkululeko Mlaba

New Zealand Women

Probable XI

Suzie Bates, Kate Anderson, Amelia Kerr, Sophie Devine (c), Maddy Green (wk), Brooke Halliday, Georgia Plimmer, Hannah Rowe, Jess Kerr, Fran Jonas, Molly Penfold

South Africa Women vs New Zealand Women Match Prediction

New Zealand Women were brilliant in the fourth game and took a lead in the series. They will be looking to carry forward the winning momentum and seal the series whereas the South Africa Women will be hoping to bounce back on Sunday and draw the series level.

Given how New Zealand Women performed in the last game, they seem to have all bases covered and should be able to come out on top.

Prediction: New Zealand Women to win this contest.

South Africa Women vs New Zealand Women Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode

