South Africa Women vs New Zealand Women ODI Series 2023: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

South Africa Women and New Zealand Women will meet for a three-match ODI series starting on September 24. The first two games will be played at Pietermaritzburg while the final ODI game will be played at Durban. The bilateral series will conclude on October 1.

South Africa Women are heading into this series on the back of a stellar performance against Pakistan Women earlier this month. They toured Pakistan for a three-match ODI series and convincingly beat the hosts 2-1. Nadine de Klerk was adjudged Player of the Series as she finished with 113 runs and eight wickets to her name.

On the other hand, New Zealand Women have so far experienced a scratchy run. In their last five ODI matches, they have only come out victorious on one occasion. The White Ferns toured Sri Lanka in June this year to play a three-match ODI series.

After being blown away by nine wickets in the first match, New Zealand Women staged a remarkable turnaround in the second match. However, they couldn’t hold on to their winning momentum for too long and lost the decider match by eight wickets.

South Africa Women vs New Zealand Women: Head-to-head in ODIs

South Africa Women and New Zealand Women have come head-to-head 17 times in ODI cricket. Out of those, the White Ferns have had the upper hand with 11 wins under their belt, while the Proteas Women have won six times.

However, In their last five ODI encounters, South Africa Women have a dominant run against New Zealand Women by winning four games on the trot.

South Africa Women vs New Zealand Women 2023: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All Times in IST)

Sunday, September 24

1st ODI - South Africa Women vs New Zealand Women, Oval Cricket Ground, Pietermaritzburg, 1:30 PM

Thursday, September 28

2nd ODI - South Africa Women vs New Zealand Women, Oval Cricket Ground, Pietermaritzburg, 1 PM

Sunday, October 1

3rd ODI- South Africa Women vs New Zealand Women, Kingsmead, Durban, 1 PM

South Africa Women vs New Zealand Women: Telecast & Live-Streaming Details

For Indian viewers, the 3-match ODI series between South Africa Women and New Zealand Women can be viewed on the Fancode app and website. For viewers around the world, below is the list of channels/websites they can explore:

Australia

Live telecast: Fox Sports

Live streaming: Foxtel

United Kingdom

Live telecast: BT Sport

Live streaming: SkyGo app

South Africa

Live telecast & streaming: Super Sports

New Zealand

Live telecast: Sky NZ

Live streaming: SkyGo app

South Africa Women vs New Zealand Women: Full Squads

South Africa Women

Laura Wolvaardt (C), Anneke Bosch, Tazmin Brits, Nadine de Klerk, Meike De Ridder, Lara Goodall, Sinalo Jafta (wk), Marizanne Kapp, Ayabonga Khaka, Masabata Klaas, Sune Luus, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Tumi Sekhukhune, Nondumiso Shangase, Chloe Tryon, Delmi Tucker

New Zealand Women

Sophie Devine (C), Kate Anderson, Suzie Bates, Bernadine Bezuidenhout, Eden Carson, Isabella Gaze, Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Fran Jonas, Jess Kerr, Amelia Kerr, Molly Penfold, Georgia Plimmer, Hannah Rowe, Lea Tahuhu