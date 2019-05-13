×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

South Africa Women vs Pakistan Women, 3rd ODI: The greens seal the deal with a tie

Fizza Abid
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
44   //    13 May 2019, 20:01 IST

Pakistan and South Africa Women
Pakistan and South Africa Women

The 3rd ODI between South Africa Women and Pakistan Women was an absolute nail-biter. With South Africa producing a solid target of 266, it seemed good enough to put the hosts under pressure and sail through to a win. However, Pakistan women proved their might as a unit, putting up a display of sheer determination, hunger, and passion for the game while chasing the total.

Batting first, South Africa got off to a flying start with Lizelle Lee and L Wolvaardt getting their side to a thumping start with 74 runs for no wicket in 14.5 overs. Aimen Anwar, a good prospect for Pakistan and the highly experienced Sana Mir started things off for Pakistan with the ball, but things did not seem too difficult for South Africa to negotiate.

Just when South African women started to look dangerous, Aliya Riaz, a valuable all-rounder for Pakistan, provided a much-needed breakthrough to dismiss Lizelle Lee with a brilliant catch taken by Sidra Nawaz. Nida Dar and Aliya Riaz continued to slow down the run rate of South Africa's innings, with Aliya striking again with the wicket of A. Steyn; who got out in a similar fashion to Lizelle.

Later on, the Pakistani spinners Nida Dar, Omaima, Bismah, and Sana looked somewhat successful in keeping the run rate bit sluggish for South Africa till the 30th over with the visitors scoring 124 runs for the loss of 2 wickets. However, this did not stop Wolvaardt to keep striking with good attacking shots and building a vital partnership with the captain: S. Luus, until her wicket fell down at 150 runs in 34.2 overs. This caused the highly experienced Mignon du Preez to step on to the crease and help the captain to accelerate the run rate. Unexpectedly, just when their partnership had started to build, Mignon was run out by an amazing piece of fielding by the mighty Sana Mir, who achieved the feat of being the best ODI spinner in the world in this series.

With the captain still on the crease, South Africa Women kept on rotating the strike in the last ten overs and did not stop attacking the bowlers with fours and sixes. With an aggressive 28 off 14 deliveries, C. Tryon gave her side some acceleration but was later dismissed by Nida Dar falling down to a good stumping by Sidra in the 46th over. This did not stop S. Luus from doing the damage and putting the fielders under pressure with her bat as she ended up with 80 runs off 84 balls, finally being dismissed by Sana Mir in the 48th over.

While chasing 266, Pakistan women had a shaky start with Sidra Ameen being caught by Steyn in the third over. The responsibility then shifted to Javeria Khan who had to take up the challenge of settling the innings to chase 266. However, in just the fourth over, Pakistan had another blow with Nahida Khan being caught by Wolvaardt on Shabnim's bowling. Followed by a shocking dismissal of the captain, Bismah Maroof which increased the responsibility on Javeria. After stepping in, Nida Dar started giving the team some relief by knocking down a couple of fours to increase the run rate; just when the partnership had started to build between Javeria and Nida, Nida got bowled by Tryon. This caused Aliya to step in and try to save the day for her team.

Delivering to the hopes and expectations, Aliya took up the challenge and got the ship sailing with Javeria. This allowed Javeria to keep things ticking during 23rd to 36th overs as she ended up with a patient knock of 74 runs with a strike rate of 71.84. With 101 runs required in 13 overs, Aliya exhibited sheer mental patience and composure as she kept fighting for her team with her brilliant batting including explosive fours and sixes. However, Pakistan did not fail in giving away surprising wickets as Umaima departed after just four overs scoring a modest knock of 16 off 13 balls.

Things started to look smooth again with Sana Mir stepping into another challenging situation and required to keep the scoreboard ticking as Pakistan required 69 runs off 48 balls. Another good partnership between Aliya and Sana made things look in control for Pakistan when the balance was shattered again in the 47th over with both the fluent looking batters being dismissed for 71 and 16 runs respectively. Things were close from then on. With Aiman, Sidra, and Nashra stepping in, Pakistan surely looked thirsty for the win, and, unexpectedly, the match ended up being tied with a dramatic six by the youngster, Nashra Sandhu off the second last ball of the Pakistan innings followed by a close single off the last ball.

The final match of the 3 match series was surely an indication that the following T-20 series will be a spectacle for any cricket fans as things are bound to get even closer as the format gets shorter.

Pakistan (W): 265/7 (50 overs) England (W): 265/7 (50 overs) RESULT: Match Tied

Tags:
Pakistan Women's Cricket South Africa Women's Cricket Mignon du Preez Sana Mir ICC Women ODI Cricket
Advertisement
South Africa Women vs Pakistan Women, 1st ODI: A brilliant bowling display from the visitors sets up a one-sided affair
RELATED STORY
Pakistan Women vs West Indies Women, 3rd ODI: Pakistan win by 4 wickets to seal series
RELATED STORY
Pakistan Women vs West Indies Women 2019: A look at the significant stats from the ODI series
RELATED STORY
5 most loved female cricketers in the world
RELATED STORY
South Africa vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI: SA seal series with crushing 71-run win via D/L method 
RELATED STORY
India Women vs England Women 3rd ODI : Preview & Predicted Playing XI
RELATED STORY
Pakistan tour of South Africa 2018-19: South Africa vs Pakistan 3rd T20- Preview & Prediction
RELATED STORY
Australia Women vs New Zealand Women 2nd ODI: Match details, key players and predicted XI
RELATED STORY
India Women vs England Women, 3rd ODI: Match details, Key Players, and Predicted XI
RELATED STORY
India women aim for a strong start against England women
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
Final | Yesterday
MI 149/8 (20.0 ov)
CSK 148/7 (20.0 ov)
Mumbai Indians won by 1 run
MI VS CSK live score
Match 5
WI 247/9 (50.0 ov)
BAN 153/3 (30.5 ov)
LIVE
Bangladesh need 95 runs to won from 19.1 overs
WI VS BAN live score
3rd ODI | Tomorrow, 12:00 PM
England
Pakistan
ENG VS PAK preview
3rd ODI | Yesterday
SA-W 265/6 (50.0 ov)
PKW 265/9 (50.0 ov)
Match Tied
SA-W VS PKW live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
IPL
Pakistan in England 2019
Pakistan Women in South Africa 2019
ODI World Cup
Tri-Series in Ireland 2019
West Indies Women in Ireland 2019
West Indies Women in England 2019
English Domestic One-Day Competition
Afghanistan in Scotland 2019
Sri Lanka in Scotland 2019
English County Championship Division One
English County Championship Division Two
Afghanistan in Ireland 2019
Varsity Matches 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us