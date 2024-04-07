South Africa Women vs Sri Lanka Women ODI Series 2024: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live-streaming details

The upcoming three-match ODI series between South Africa Women and Sri Lanka Women is scheduled scheduled from April 9th, Tuesday to April 17th, Wednesday. Buffalo Park in East London, Diamond Oval in Kimberley, and Senwes Park in Potchefstroom are the three host venues. This series will be a part of the 2022–2025 ICC Women's Championship.

Chamari Athapaththu will lead the Sri Lankan side with the same squad that won the three-match T20I series by a 2-1 margin. Harshitha Samarawickrama was the top scorer for their side with 104 runs in three innings, while Achini Kulasuriya led the bowling department with four wickets.

On the other hand, Laura Wolvaardt, who was the top scorer in the T20I series, will lead the ODI side as well with the likes of Marizanne Kapp and Nadine de Klerk. They played their last ODI against Australia Women which they lost by 2-1. However, they will be eager to avenge their previous setbacks in the upcoming series.

South Africa Women vs Sri Lanka Women Head to Head in ODIs:

In the 20 ODI matches between South Africa Women and Sri Lanka Women, the former has dominated with 14 wins, while Sri Lanka has won four matches. The most recent ODI series in 2019 saw South Africa completely outclassing Sri Lanka with a whitewash.

Matches Played: 20

South Africa Won: 14

Sri Lanka Women Won: 4

No Result: 2

South Africa Women vs Sri Lanka Women ODI Series 2024: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All Times in IST)

April 09, Tuesday

1st ODI - South Africa Women vs Sri Lanka Women, Buffalo Park, East London - 05:30 PM

April 13, Saturday

2nd ODI - South Africa Women vs Sri Lanka Women, Diamond Oval, Kimberley - 05:30 PM

April 17, Wednesday

3rd ODI - South Africa Women vs Sri Lanka Women, Senwes Park, Potchefstroom - 05:30 PM

South Africa Women vs Sri Lanka Women ODI Series 2024: Telecast & Live-Streaming Details

The ODI series between South Africa Women and Sri Lanka Women will not be televised live in India. However, enthusiasts can tune in to the live-streaming coverage available on the FanCode App and Website to follow the action.

South Africa Women vs Sri Lanka Women ODI Series 2024: Full Squads

South Africa Women

Laura Wolvaardt (c), Anneke Bosch, Tazmin Brits, Nadine de Klerk, Sinalo Jafta (wk), Marizanne Kapp, Ayabonga Khaka, Masabata Klaas, Suné Luus, Eliz-Mari Marx, Karabo Meso (wk), Nonkululeko Mlaba, Tumi Sekhukhune, and Delmi Tucker.

Sri Lanka Women

Chamari Athapaththu (c), Hansima Karunaratne, Harshitha Madavi, Hasini Perera, Imesha Dulani, Nilakshi de Silva, Vishmi Gunaratne, Kavisha Dilhari, Oshadi Ranasinghe, Anushka Sanjeewani, Inoka Ranaweera, Inoshi Priyadarshini, Prasadani Weerakkody, Achini Kalasuriya, Kawya Kavindi, Sugandika Kumari, and Udeshika Prabhodani.

