South Africa World Test Championship 2021-23 Schedule: Complete series list and details

Despite getting off to a slow start in the first edition of the World Test Championship, South Africa bounced back well and ended the tournament in the Top 5 of the points table. The Proteas won four of their last six Test matches to attain the fifth spot in the standings.

However, the South African cricket team will play in the new WTC cycle without their former skipper Faf du Plessis. Temba Bavuma will captain a South African squad full of rising stars in the coming years.

The Proteas once had the best Test team on the planet and will be keen to achieve the number one status once again in the red-ball arena. On that note, let's have a look at South Africa's complete list of series for the second edition of the World Test Championship.

New Zealand ICC World Test Championship 2021-23 Series Details

India tour of South Africa, 2021-22

South Africa will not play a single Test match in the new WTC cycle before December of 2021. The Proteas are scheduled to host the Indian cricket team for a 3-Test series from December 2021 to January 2022.

South Africa tour of New Zealand, 2022

After playing against the runners-up of the inaugural World Test Championship, South Africa will visit New Zealand to take on the champions of the first edition. A 2-Test series between the Proteas and the Black Caps is scheduled to take place in the first quarter of 2022.

Bangladesh tour of South Africa, 2022

South Africa will return home to host another Asian side in the first quarter of 2022. The Bangladesh cricket team will likely play a 2-Test series versus South Africa in March of 2022.

South Africa tour of England, 2022

After a break of almost four months, South Africa will travel to the United Kingdom for a 3-Test series against England. The English side had defeated South Africa in a 4-Test series during the first WTC cycle.

West Indies tour of South Africa, 2022

The Proteas will play their final home series of the World Test Championship 2021-23 against the West Indies. The series will comprise two Tests and is scheduled to take place in August of 2022.

South Africa tour of Australia, 2022

South Africa will finish the league round of their second WTC cycle with an away series against Australia. The Aussies are scheduled to play three Test matches against the rainbow nation in December of 2022.

