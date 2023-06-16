South Africa World Test Championship 2023-25 Schedule: Complete series list and details

South Africa will play 12 matches in the new World Test Championship cycle from 2023 to 2025. The Proteas will play six series, with each of them featuring two matches.

South Africa have been one of the best Test teams in recent years, but the Proteas failed to reach the World Test Championship Final in 2021 and 2023. They were in the race to the WTC Final on both occasions, eventually missing out by a narrow margin.

The Proteas will aim to make it to their maiden World Test Championship Final in 2025. Here's a look at their schedule for the new WTC cycle.

South Africa ICC World Test Championship 2023-25 Series Details

India tour of South Africa, 2023-24

Like the previous WTC cycle, South Africa will host last edition's runners-up India for a series. South Africa beat India 2-1 in 2021/22, but the upcoming series between the two nations will only feature two Tests. It will happen in December 2023-January 2024.

South Africa tour of New Zealand, 2024

South Africa will head to New Zealand for a two-match Test series against the inaugural WTC winners. This series will likely happen in February 2024.

South Africa tour of West Indies, 2024

The Proteas will then head to the Caribbean for two Tests against the West Indies. South Africa beat West Indies 2-0 in the previous WTC cycle at home.

South Africa tour of Bangladesh, 2024

Their final away series is against Bangladesh. Although Bangladesh finished last in both WTC cycles, the Asian side can trouble the Proteas in the two home Tests.

Pakistan tour of South Africa, 2024-25

The Proteas will host two Asian sides in their home season of 2024/25. Their first opponents will likely be Pakistan. It will be exciting to see if Pakistan can defeat the Proteas on their home soil.

Sri Lanka tour of South Africa, 2024-25

The second team from Asia to tour South Africa in 2024-25 will be Sri Lanka. The Islanders were quite impressive in the 2021-23 World Test Championship cycle. They will look forward to continuing in the same vein.

