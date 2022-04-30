Spain vs Norway, 6th T20I: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

Spain will square off against Norway in the sixth match of the ECI Spain T20 Tri-Series 2022. The Desert Springs Cricket Ground in Almeria will host this contest.

Spain will face Guernsey before facing Norway on Sunday. In their previous fixture against Guernsey, an all-round performance saw them win comprehensively. They also beat Spain in their last meeting and will look to continue the same performance.

Against Norway, Spain scored 129, with Yasit Ali scoring 44, before restricting Norway to 78-9. Ali and Lorne Burns picked up two wickets apiece for Spain.

Norway, meanwhile, lost to Guernsey in their last game. Batting first, Norway scored 120-7, with Khizer Ahmed and Walid Ghauri scoring 37 and 34 respectively. However, Guernsey romped home with ease.

Spain vs Norway Match Details

Match: Spain vs Norway, 6th T20I, ECI Spain Tri-Series, 2022.

Date and Time: May 1, 2022, Sunday; 06:00 PM IST.

Venue: Desert Springs Cricket Ground, Almeria, Spain.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Desert Springs Cricket Ground is a bowling-friendly track. Batters could struggle to hit through the line.

Weather Forecast

Clear skies should greet both teams on Sunday. The temperature is expected to hover between 15 to 23 degrees Celsius.

Spain vs Norway Probable XIs

Spain

Daniel Doyle-Calle, Awais Ahmed (wk), Josh Trembearth-Moro, Yasir Ali, Hamza Samleem Dar, Lorne Burns (c), Ravi Panchal, Muhammad Kamran, Charlie Rumistrzewicz, Zulqarnain Haider.

Norway

Khizer Ahmed (c), Aminullah Tanha, Walid Ghauri, Muhammad Sher Sahak, Ali Saleem, Wahidullah Sahak, Kuruge Abeyrathna, Bilal Safdar, Abdullah Sheikh, Ahmadullah Shinwari, Vinay Ravi.

Match Prediction

Spain have been on a roll so far and will look to continue the same against Norway, who need to return to winning ways after consecutive losses. Spain look like a more settled unit than Norway, so and expect them to come out on top.

Prediction: Spain to win.

Telecast details and channel list

TV: N/A.

Live Streaming: FanCode.

Edited by Bhargav