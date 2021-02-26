Spanish Championship 2021: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live streaming details

The Spanish Championship 2021 will see Minhaj CC locking horns with La Manga Torrevieja thrice on February 28 at the Montjuic Olympic Ground in Barcelona.

This championship will serve as a mode of qualification for European Cricket Network's mega event, European Cricket League 2021 (ECL 21). The tournament is scheduled to begin on May 31 in Barcelona at the same venue. With only one spot remaining at the ECL 21, both teams will battle hard to make it to the grand event.

The team, which gets the most wins in the three T10 games on Sunday, will make it to the ECL 21. One can thus expect a tough contest between the two sides in a do-or-die contest.

Spanish Championship 2021 Schedule and Match Timings (All timings in IST)

28th February, Sunday

La Manga Torrevieja vs Minhaj CC at 1:00 PM

Minhaj CC vs La Manga Torrevieja at 3:00 PM

La Manga Torrevieja vs Minhaj CC at 5:00 PM

*All matches will be held at the Montjuïc Olympic Ground in Barcelona

Spanish Championship 2021 Live Streaming Details

All three games of the Spanish Championship 2021 will be streamed on FanCode, Sports Flick, and European Cricket Network’s YouTube channel.

Spanish Championship 2021 Squads

Minhaj CC

Faizan Ali, Jafar Iqbal, Mohammad Arslan, Usman Mushtaq, Waqas Basharat, Amar Shahzad, MD Uneeb Shah, Mohammad Nadeen, Yasin Javaid, Khalid Mehmood, Muhammad Riaz, Zaka Ullah, Alumdar Hussain, and Mubashar Ali.

La Manga Torrevieja

Akash Panchal, Joel Brook, Stuart Simkins, Tom Culshaw, Andy Mccullock, Connor Wood, Theo Rumistrzewicz, Tom Vine, Charlie Rumistrzewicz, Jack Perman, Paul Hennessy, Ravi Panchal, Adam Alger, and Charlie Hunt.

