Sportskeeda Cricket Awards 2018: ODI Bowler of the Year

Rashid Khan and Kuldeep Yadav

We have witnessed a lot of interesting matches and some sensational individual performances in the 50-over format in 2018. It is arguably the correct time to analyze the best performers of the year.

During this course of the year, there are many players who troubled the oppositions with the ball, but, only a few of them were consistent throughout the year.

In 2018, the young spinners from Afghanistan, Rashid Khan, and Mujeeb Ur Rahman have emerged as one of the best spinners in the world.

Players like Adil Rashid, Mustafizur Rahman, Yuzvendra Chahal, Moeen Ali, Lungi Ngidi, Akila Dananjaya, and Thisara Perera are having a spectacular year. They ended the year with more than 25 ODI wickets and were consistent throughout the season.

Let us take a look at the top three ODI bowlers of 2018 and the list has some interesting names that could surprise you.

#3 Mujeeb Ur Rahman

Mujeeb Ur Rahman

Afghanistan has become one of the emerging teams in the limited-overs format. They are playing high standard cricket and tough to beat in the coming years.

Even though they have some good pacers in their line-up, it is Mujeeb Ur Rahman who troubled their oppositions a lot. The young sensation from Afghanistan, who has a lot of variations, has been fabulous with the ball.

He was instrumental in helping Afghanistan secure a place in the 2019 World Cup. Mujeeb began the year with a positive note when he picked up 12 wickets in just 5 games against Zimbabwe.

The 17-year-old thrashed the opponents like Scotland, Ireland, West Indies, and UAE during the ICC World Cup Qualifiers tournament. Mujeeb ended the year as the fourth leading wicket-taker in ODIs with 37 wickets in 20 games at a splendid average of 19.54 and conceded the runs at a rate of 3.84.

Despite his heroics in 2018, the chances of Mujeeb winning the ODI bowler of the Year Award is too slim.

