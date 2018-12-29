Sportskeeda Cricket Awards 2018: T20I XI Of The Year

Shikhar Dhawan

Ever since the inaugural World T20 held in South Africa in 2007, the popularity of the T20 format has grown leaps and bounds. From teams playing just a handful of T20Is each year back then to having full-fledged bilateral series today, the shortest format of the game is here to stay.

There was plenty of T20 cricketing action which had everyone talking throughout the year.

With 2018 coming to an end, we take a look at the best XI from the T20Is which took place over the course of the year.

Note: Only T20 Internationals have been considered. Franchise based T20 leagues and domestic cricket have not been taken into account.

Openers:

Shikhar Dhawan

Shikhar Dhawan's T20I credentials were questioned by many. However, the 33-year-old from Delhi shut his critics up with some magnificent performances throughout the year.

He was the top-scorer during India's tour to South Africa and the recently concluded T20I series against Australia as well. He was also India's top-scorer in the Nidahas Trophy earlier this year.

He ends 2018 as the overall top run-getter, with 689 runs to his name in 18 matches, which includes six half-centuries.

Aaron Finch

Aaron Finch

The Australian T20I captain was in great form this year, despite Australia not performing well in this format of the game. After winning the tri-series against England and New Zealand at the beginning of the year, they failed to win a single series.

However, Finch was one of the biggest positives from Australia's campaign, scoring 531 runs in 17 matches at an average of above 40. He scored a stupendous 172 against Zimbabwe, thus breaking numerous records along the way, and also struck two half-centuries over the course of the year.

