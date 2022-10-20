Sportskeeda’s FanDrive celebrates the legendary India vs Pakistan rivalry as part of T20 World Cup 2022

Sportskeeda, in association with HDFC Life, Exxon Mobil and Amazon Pay, is organizing a “FanDrive” to celebrate iconic India vs Pakistan cricketing rivalry. The two Asian giants will clash in the ongoing ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Sunday (October 23). The teams met twice during the Asia Cup and both matches produced thrilling contests.

Any India-Pakistan cricket match brings along massive hype, plenty of excitement, expectations, and a lot of nervousness for both fans as well as players. The atmosphere ahead of any Indo-Pak game is electrifying, to say the least. Things are no different as India and Pakistan prepare for a blockbuster Sunday.

Sportskeeda’s “FanDrive” is aimed at capturing the essence of this special rivalry. As part of the campaign, four cars with die-hard fans from different parts of India (Kolkata, Mumbai, Delhi & Nagpur) will travel to the Attari-Wagah Border, where they will watch the match with Indian Army Veterans.

Fans will also discuss their favorite Indo-Pak cricket memories with the soldiers. Through this gesture, the campaign wishes to express heartfelt gratitude towards the Indian Army’s jawans, who work tirelessly for the nation.

Further, as part of FanDrive, cars with fans will come online on the Sportskeeda Facebook page and narrate famous anecdotes from India vs Pakistan cricket history.

From Venkatesh Prasad’s legendary Aamer Sohail send-off during the 1996 World Cup to Sachin Tendulkar’s famous six off Shoaib Akhtar in 2003. The other moments like, India’s bowl out vs Pakistan in 2007 to Javed Miandad's last-ball six in the 1986 Austral-Asia Cup. There will be fan banter over everything that makes the Indo-Pak rivalry one of the greatest in the world.

There will also be two special episodes of “Sar Utha ke Jiyo” in the build-up to the Indo-Pak match in the T20 World Cup, which will feature former Indian cricketers wishing the Men in Blue for the big game.

You can catch all the videos from the FanDrive on Sportskeeda's social media handles!

