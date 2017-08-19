Sreesanth approaches Kerala HC seeking NOC from BCCI to play in Scotland

With the Scottish Premier League concluding on September 9, Sreesanth wants no delay in getting the NOC.

by Pranjal Mech News 19 Aug 2017, 08:25 IST

Sreesanth is desperate to feature for Glenrothes Cricket Club in Scotland

What's the story?

Former Indian pacer S Sreesanth, who was cleared of spot-fixing allegations by the Kerala High Court, is once again seeking legal help to resurrect his cricketing career.

The 34-year-old is interested in playing the Premier league matches of Glenrothes Cricket Club in Scotland and has already communicated his desire to the BCCI.

However, with the above-mentioned tournament concluding on September 9, Sreesanth is worried that the board may try to delay the availability of the NOC and has asked the Kerala HC to intervene.

"Without the intervention of this court by issuing the necessary clarification, this petitioner reasonably apprehends that the BCCI may not issue such NOC," Sreesanth mentioned in his petition to the honourable court.

In case you didn't know..

Sreesanth's eventful cricket career seemed to have come to an end when the BCCI imposed a life ban on the fast bowler for his role in the 2013 IPL spot-fixing scandal.

However, the Kerala speedster was handed a lifeline recently when the Kerala HC ordered the BCCI to lift the ban questioning its authenticity when he had been acquitted in the case.

The heart of the matter

Despite the court order and the subsequent plea from the Kerala Cricket Association to allow Sreesanth back on the cricket field, the BCCI are not keen on the fast bowler's return and is set to appeal against the order by the Kerala HC.

The reports generated an angry response from Sreesanth who lashed out against the BCCI on Twitter, citing his innocence and added that he would keep fighting to get his livelihood back.

Sreesanth has made no qualms about his desire to play the 2019 World Cup but with the BCCI sticking to its stance and not backing down, it seems unlikely that the speedster would be granted his wish.

What's next?

Despite the order by the Kerala HC, the ball is very much in the BCCI's court as of now with the life ban imposed by the BCCI still standing.

With less than a month remaining for the league to conclude, only an NOC by the BCCI would see Sreesanth featuring in Scotland and the chances do look grim.

Author's take

The legal battle between the BCCI and Sreesanth is showing no signs of mellowing, with both parties sticking to their respective guns.

34-year-old Sreesanth, however, is determined to clear his name and return to the field to make the most of whatever little time he has left as a player.

It now all depends on how much further the BCCI wants to take legal recourse.