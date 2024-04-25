SRH vs RCB, IPL 2024: Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad pitch history and T20 records

Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium will host a vital IPL 2024 match between SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) tonight. In the reverse fixture in Bengaluru, SRH prevailed in a high-scoring encounter.

Considering how well the Orange Army's batting lineup has performed in IPL 2024, it should not be a surprise if they register another grand score tonight. The pitch in Hyderabad has been great for batting, while RCB's bowling attack isn't the strongest in the tournament.

Before SRH host RCB for a match, here's a glance at the IPL records of Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium.

Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad IPL records

Teams batting second have won 42 out of the 73 matches played in Hyderabad, but this stat will not matter much to SRH, who have made a habit of scoring 250-plus for fun in this league.

Still, here are some important stats to know from the previous IPL matches hosted by the stadium in Hyderabad:

IPL matches played: 73

Matches won by teams batting first: 31

Matches won by teams batting second: 42

Matches tied: 0

Matches abandoned: 0

Highest team total: 277/3 - SunRisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians, 2024

Lowest team total: 80 - Delhi Capitals vs SunRisers Hyderabad, 2013

Highest successful run-chase: 217/7 - Rajasthan Royals vs Deccan Chargers, 2008

Highest individual score: 126 - David Warner (SRH) vs Kolkata Knight Riders, 2017

Best bowling figures: 6/12 - Alzarri Joseph (MI) vs SunRisers Hyderabad, 2019

Average first innings score: 161

Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad pitch report

The SRH vs RCB pitch report for the match in Hyderabad will be broadcast live ahead of the toss. Generally, the wicket in Hyderabad has assisted the batters, but SRH kept CSK down to 165 in the last match hosted by the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium.

Earlier this season, SRH and Mumbai Indians aggregated more than 500 runs in a match hosted by this ground. A similar game could be on the cards between SRH and RCB.

Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad last IPL match

SunRisers Hyderabad defeated Chennai Super Kings by six wickets in the last IPL 2024 match hosted by this venue. The Orange Army executed their plans well with the ball and restricted CSK to 165/5 in 20 overs. Chasing 166, Abhishek Sharma's 12-ball 37 eased the chase for the home side, and they eventually won by six wickets.

The batters hit a total of 14 sixes in the game between CSK and SRH. Here's a summary of the scorecard:

Brief Scores: Chennai Super Kings 165/5 (Shivam Dube 45, Shahbaz Ahmed 1/11) lost to Sunrisers Hyderabad 166/4 (Aiden Markram 50, Moeen Ali 2/23) by 6 wickets.

