SRH vs RCB Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2023 match

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match will take place in IPL 2023 tonight. It is a crucial match for RCB in the race to the playoffs. If Faf du Plessis and co. lose tonight, they will be on the verge of an early elimination.

SRH have already been eliminated from the race to the Top 4. The Orange Army will aim to entertain the home fans in Hyderabad with a memorable performance tonight at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium.

Before the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match starts, here's a look at the head-to-head stats between the two franchises.

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore head-to-head record in IPL

Sunrisers Hyderabad lead the head-to-head record in IPL matches against the Royal Challengers Bangalore by 12-9. The two teams have battled 22 times in IPL, with one of their matches ending with no result.

The last time SRH and RCB crossed swords with each other was on May 8, 2022 at the Wankhede Stadium. Bangalore registered a big win in that contest. On that note, here's a look at their overall head-to-head record:

Matches Played - 22

Matches won by Sunrisers Hyderabad - 12

Matches won by Royal Challengers Bangalore - 9

Matches with No Result - 1

SRH vs RCB head-to-head record in Hyderabad

Sunrisers Hyderabad have a 6-1 lead in the head-to-head record against Royal Challengers Bangalore at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium. SRH have been quite dominant against RCB at home. The only home loss for Hyderabad against Bangalore came in the 2015 season via D/L method.

Hyderabad squashed Bangalore in their last meeting at this venue. David Warner and Jonny Bairstow's centuries powered the Orange Army to a massive victory.

Matches Played - 7

Matches won by Sunrisers Hyderabad - 6

Matches won by Royal Challengers Bangalore - 1

Matches with No Result - 0

Last 5 Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL matches

Sunrisers Hyderabad have emerged victorious in three of their previous five encounters against the Royal Challengers Bangalore. During their first meeting in IPL 2022, SRH bowled RCB out for just 68 runs. Marco Jansen and T Natarajan bagged three wickets each in that match.

Here's a short summary of the last five Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL matches:

RCB (192/3) beat SRH (125) by 67 runs, May 8, 2022. SRH (72/1) beat RCB (68) by 9 wickets, Apr 23, 2022. SRH (141/7) beat RCB (137/6) by 4 runs, Oct 6, 2021. RCB (149/8) beat SRH (143/9) by 6 runs, Apr 14, 2021. SRH (132/4) beat RCB (131/7) by 6 wickets, Nov 6, 2020.

Poll : 0 votes