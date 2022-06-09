Sri Lanka A vs Australia A, 2nd Unofficial ODI: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, and Weather Forecast

Sri Lanka A and Australia A will meet in the second unofficial ODI of the two-match series on June 10. The Sinhalese Sports Club in Colombo will host the second unofficial ODI as well. Following the unofficial ODIs, the two sides will lock horns in an unofficial two-match Test series as well.

Australia A registered a comprehensive seven-wicket win in their first game. Mark Steketee and Todd Murphy picked up a couple of wickets each as Sri Lanka A got to 297/7 in their 50 overs. In reply, Cameron Green smashed an unbeaten 119, while Matt Renshaw and Alex Carey also scored individual fifties to see Australia A home in 47.4 overs.

Sri Lanka A, on the other hand, put up a decent score on the board batting first. Oshada Fernando (65) and Dhananjaya de Silva (68) registered fifties while Kamindu Mendis, Ashen Bandara and Dunith Wellalage made some key contributions as well.

However, they failed to defend the total, managing to pick up only three wickets as Australia A beat them comfortably in the end.

Sri Lanka A will look to win the final unofficial ODI to level the series.

Sri Lanka A vs Australia A Match Details

Match: Sri Lanka A vs Australia A, 2nd Unofficial ODI, Australia A tour of Sri Lanka, 2022

Date and Time: 10 June 2022, Friday, 10:00 AM IST

Venue: Sinhalese Sports Club, Colombo.

Sri Lanka A vs Australia A Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sinhalese Sports Club is on the slower side. Batters will have to spend time in the middle to be able to score freely. Spinners will continue to find assistance and will have an important role to carry out.

Sri Lanka A vs Australia A Weather Forecast

There will be cloud cover throughout the course of the game, with a 20 to 50 % chance of rain. Temperatures will hover around 27 to 31 degrees Celsius.

Sri Lanka A vs Australia A Probable XIs

Sri Lanka A

Lasith Croospulle, Oshada Fernando, Kamindu Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva, Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Ashen Bandara, Dunith Wellalage, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Pulina Tharanga, Dilshan Madushanka, Pramod Madushan.

Australia A

Josh Philippe, Henry Hunt, Matt Renshaw, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (c&wk), Nic Maddinson, Aaron Hardie, Mark Steketee, Todd Murphy, Matthew Kuhnemann, Tanveer Sangha.

Sri Lanka A vs Australia A Match Prediction

Australia A won their first unofficial ODI and have momentum on their side. Their batters had a good all-round day as they chased the target down comfortably. The spinners also did a good job and will be aided off the surface again.

Sri Lanka A’s bowlers could not trouble the opposition batters and have their task cut out in the upcoming game. Looking at both sides, Australia A are a balanced side and are expected to beat the hosts once again.

Prediction: Australia A to win this encounter.

