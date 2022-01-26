Sri Lanka announce squad for T20I series against Australia 

Cricket Sri Lanka have named a 20-man squad for the five-match T20I series against Australia. Dasun Shanaka will lead the side with Charith Asalanka as his deputy. This will mark the island nation's return to the T20 format for the first time since the T20 World Cup.

Having impressed in the tournament, Charith Asalanka has been handed the responsibility of vice-captaincy in the absence of Dhananjaya de Silva. Apart from Asalanksa, the batting unit comprises the likes of Avishka Fernando, Pathum Nissanka, Dinesh Chandimal and the returning duo of Danushka Gunathilaka and Kusal Mendis.

Bhanuka Rajapaksa, who has retracted his decision to retire from international cricket, does not feature. The other major absentees are Akila Dananjaya and Kusal Perera. The pace bowling unit led by Dushmanta Chameera more or less remains the same from the T20 World Cup.

Janith Liyange, Kamil Mishara, Nuwan Thusara and Shiran Fernando are the new names to be incorporated into the squad which is subject to ministerial approval. This will also mark Mahela Jayawardene's first T20I assignment as the national team's consultant. The statement read:

"Sri Lanka Cricket’s Selection Committee selected the following squad to take part in the ‘Sri Lanka Tour of Australia 2022. The Honorable Minister of Youth and Sports Namal Rajapaksa approved the below-given squad. The National Team will play 05 T20Is during the tour.The matches will be played across three venues, the SCG, Manuka Oval, and MCG, starting from 11th February 2022."

Australia emerged as comfortable winners the last time the two sides met in the group stage of the World Cup. They will play 5 T20Is beginning on February 11 in the land Down Under in a bid to prepare for the 2022 T20 World Cup at the same set of venues.

Sri Lanka squad for T20I series against Australia

Dasun Shanaka (C), Charith Asalanka (VC), Avishka Fernando, Pathum Nissanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal, Chamika Karunaratne, Janith Liyanage, Kamil Mishara, Ramesh Mendis, Wanindu Hasaranga, Lahiru Kumara, Nuwan Thushara, Dushmantha Chameera, Binura Fernando, Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay, Praveen Jayawickrama and Shiran Fernando

