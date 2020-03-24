Sri Lanka Cricket to donate 25 million rupees to fight coronavirus

The Board stated that they fully understood the gravity of the situation and the entire cricketing community was behind the government to safeguard the country in times of a health emergency. SLC had already postponed or canceled all forms of cricket in the country, including domestic and school tournaments. SLC had also postponed England's tour of Sri Lanka earlier due to the crisis that has affected people throughout the world.

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has taken a decision to grant a sum of LKR 25 million to the Government to help its efforts toward combating the Covid-19 pandemic, which has created a national health crisis.

READ: https://t.co/A9Cm2L6t1x #Lka #COVID19LK pic.twitter.com/KHxEv68v6N — Sri Lanka Cricket 🇱🇰 (@OfficialSLC) March 23, 2020

“Sri Lanka Cricket, whilst understanding the gravity of the ongoing health problem, has also taken several other steps to provide its fullest assistance to the Government in order to combat the crisis.”

The Board also explained that the national players were constantly supporting this fight against the deadly virus which had already affected around 90 people in Sri Lanka.

“Our national players are constantly supporting the fight against COVID-19 via their social media platforms requesting the fans to remain safe.”

SLC also gave their wishes to all the stakeholders involved along with the district and club associations in their efforts to combat the coronavirus outbreak and also to remain safe at their homes.

"The SLC also wishes to request our valued stakeholders, such as the member clubs, district and provincial associations to take all precautionary steps to ensure that they remain safe at this moment of time.”