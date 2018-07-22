Danushka Gunathilaka suspended from all forms of international cricket

What's the story?

Amidst a lot of speculation, Sri Lankan top-order batsman Danushka Gunathilaka has been suspended from all forms of international cricket by the Sri Lankan Cricket Board. The suspension is pending inquiry.

It was handed to him for having violated the 'Player Code of Conduct'. The board announced the news through a media release on July 22.

The suspension will come into full effect after the conclusion of the ongoing Test between Sri Lanka and South Africa.

In case you didn't know...

Gunathilaka was earlier suspended from six white-ball matches, which was then reduced to three. The reason for the suspension was the violation of the player code of conduct once again. He was found to have skipped a training session during Sri Lanka's tour to India and gone out partying at night.

He was also docked a demerit point during the tri-series in January this year for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct.

The details

He is currently taking part in the ongoing Test between Sri Lanka and South Africa in Colombo. Sri Lanka are on their way to achieve a 2-0 Test series victory, having performed exceptionally well.

Gunathilaka was amongst one of the top run-getters, having scored a fine half-century in the second innings.

Gunathilaka will join Dinesh Chandimal and coach on the sidelines, the latter two who were suspended prior to the Test series against South Africa. Both of them were suspended after pleading guilty to "conduct contrary to the spirit of the game" during last month's Test against the West Indies in St Lucia.

What's next?

Gunathilaka will hope that his suspension is overturned soon, however, as of now, Sri Lanka will have to do without him for the upcoming ODI series against the Proteas.