Sri Lanka drop Angelo Mathews from 15-member World Cup Qualifier squad

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) announced a 15-member squad for the ICC World Cup Qualifier event to be held in Zimbabwe, with Angelo Mathews not included.

Mathews was recalled to the ODI squad during the New Zealand tour earlier this year. However, the all-rounder hasn't made any significant impact with the bat since he returned to the white-ball format.

The 36-year-old managed scores of 18, 0 & 12 with the recent one coming against Afghanistan in the first ODI, which Sri Lanka lost by six wickets. He was subsequently dropped from the team in the remaining two matches.

Wicketkeeper-batter Sadeera Samarawickrama, who replaced Mathews and scored 44 in the second ODI against Afghanistan, retained his place in the qualifier.

However, Sri Lanka Test skipper Dimuth Karunaratne, who was also recalled for the Afghanistan ODIs, has managed to keep his place with back-to-back fifties as Sri Lanka came from behind to win the series 2-1.

Dasun Shanaka will lead the side with the likes of Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Karunaratne, and Samarawickrama in the batting department.

Young sensation Matheesha Pathirana recently earned his ODI cap on the virtue of his brilliance in IPL 2023 for Chennai Super Kings. Pathirana will be an addition to the pace department comprising Dushmantha Chameera, Lahiru Kumara, and Kasun Rajitha.

Shanaka, Chamika Karunaratne, and Wanindu Hasaranga will be the three all-rounders for Sri Lanka in the qualifier. Hasaranga will be backed by Maheesh Theekshana and Dushan Hemantha in the spin unit.

Sri Lanka squad for World Cup qualifiers: Dasun Shanaka (c), Kusal Mendis (wk), Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Chamika Karunaratne, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushan Hemantha, Dushmantha Chameera, Lahiru Kumara, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Matheesha Pathirana

Sri Lanka to begin World Cup Qualifier on June 19

Sri Lanka missed the opportunity to earn direct qualification for the ICC ODI World Cup as they finished in 10th position in the World Cup Super League with 81 points.

In the World Cup Qualifier, Sri Lanka are paired in Group B along with Ireland, Scotland, Oman, and United Arab Emirates (UAE). Dasun Shanaka & Co. will play their first match against UAE on June 19 at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo.

Only two among the 10 participating teams from the qualifiers can secure spots in the 2023 World Cup, which is scheduled to be held in India in the October-November window.

