Sri Lanka Emerging vs Bangladesh Emerging 2023: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live-streaming details

Sri Lanka and Bangladesh emerging teams are up against each other for a three-match Unofficial One Day series and a two-match unofficial Test series.

The unofficial ODI series started on Tuesday, October 17. All matches of the series will take place at Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium in Dambulla. The unofficial Test will start on October 25.

Ahan Wickramasinghe will lead the Sri Lankan Emerging side, while Parvez Hossain Emon captained the Bangladesh Emerging team.

The SL team started the One Day series with a 99-run win in the first unofficial ODI. With a 1-0 lead in the series, the hosts would be eyeing to clinch the series.

Sri Lanka Emerging vs Bangladesh Emerging 2023: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All Times in IST)

1st Unofficial ODI - October 17, Sri Lanka Emerging vs Bangladesh Emerging, 11:00 AM

2nd Unofficial ODI - October 19, Sri Lanka Emerging vs Bangladesh Emerging, 11:00 AM

3rd Unofficial ODI - October 22, Sri Lanka Emerging vs Bangladesh Emerging, 11:00 AM

1st Unofficial Test - October 25 to 28, Sri Lanka Emerging vs Bangladesh Emerging, 11:00 AM

2nd Unofficial Test - November 1 to 4, Sri Lanka Emerging vs Bangladesh Emerging, 11:00 AM

Sri Lanka Emerging vs Bangladesh Emerging 2023: Telecast & Live-Streaming Details

There is no live streaming and TV broadcast for Sri Lanka Emerging vs Bangladesh Emerging 2023 for fans in India.

Sri Lanka Emerging vs Bangladesh Emerging 2023: Full Squads

Sri Lanka Emerging:

Ahan Wickramasinghe (c), Pavan Rathnayake, Shevon Daniel, Chamindu Wickramasinghe, Chamindu Wijesinghe, Navod Paranavithana, Sonal Dinusha, Mohammed Shamaaz, Sohan de Livera, Ashian Daniel, Chamika Gunasekara, Eshan Malinga, Nipun Premaratne, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Wanuja Sehan

Bangladesh Emerging:

Parvez Hossain Emon (c), Aich Mollah, Amite Hasan, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Prantik Nawrose Nabil, Shahadat Hossain, Abdullah Al Mamun, Ahmed Sharif, Rishad Hossain, Akbar Ali, Pritom Kumar, Hasan Murad, Mrittunjoy Chowdhury, Musfik Hasan, Naeem Ahmed, Nahid Rana, Rakibul Hasan, Ripon Mondol