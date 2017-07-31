Sri Lanka hints at major changes ahead of second Test against India

Dinesh Chandimal might return to lead his side where Herath's injury is still a concern for the Sri Lankan team

Sri Lankan captain, Dinesh Chandimal, can return to lead his side in the 2nd Test

What's the story?

Sri Lanka captain Dinesh Chandimal is likely to return to lead his side in the second Test against India. Rangana Herath, who was leading the team in the absence of Chandimal, sustained a thumb injury during the first Test.

The team management is still unsure of Herath's participation in the second Test.

Sri Lanka's cricket manager and selector, Asanka Gurusinha, stated the possible alterations in the team ahead of the next Test at SSC.

Discussing the chances of Chandimal's return, he said, "Dinesh should be fit, he actually played this (Sunday) morning and he has batted the last couple of days."

He also indicated towards Herath's injury and its potential to bar the spinner from playing in the next match. He said, "We have to see how he is going to come up in the next couple of days because his finger is pretty sore."

In case you didn't know...

Chandimal was suffering from pneumonia, which caused him to miss the first Test. However, he was seen practising with the team ahead of the second Test which hinted at the captain's return in the next match.

Meanwhile, his substitute, Herath injured his thumb while fielding during the first Test at Galle. As per the reports, his return to the squad is suspicious as of now.

The details

The second Test match between Virat Kohli's men and the Islanders will take place at the SSC in Colombo.

Sri Lanka is anticipating Chandimal's return in order to revive from the 304-runs loss which they encountered in the first Test.

As far as Herath is concerned, Gurusinha confirmed that they will have to look at the other options if the former is unable to swing the ball for a while. The process is painful for Herath and the team will require considering other players in order to assure a comeback in the series.

What's next?

In case Chandimal returns for the second Test, Danushka Gunathilaka might be dropped for the same. That will also promote Kusal Mendis to the 3rd spot who batted in the 4th Test in the previous game.

Author's take

Chandimal and Herath contribute significantly to the team in all aspects. Hence, an assurance of their presence in the team is essential to boost the confidence of the Islanders.

It is essential that the Sri Lankan team carefully examine the loopholes in their previous performances, so that they can decide the players that they would require in order to put up a decent fight in the series.