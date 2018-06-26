Sri Lanka's Kusal Perera stretchered off after collision with advertising hoarding

Sankalp Srivastava FEATURED WRITER News 26 Jun 2018, 10:58 IST

Sri Lanka's Kusal Perera had to be stretchered off in an ambulance after a nasty collision with the hoardings during the third Test between Sri Lanka and West Indies in Barbados. The incident happened in the 29th over of West Indies' second innings, who were down to 82 for 9 by then.

The left-handed Sri Lankan batsman was stationed at long-on when, off Dilruwan Perera's bowling, Shannon Gabriel launched a shot towards him. In an attempt to prevent the ball from crossing the boundary, Perera leapt and intercepted it. However, his momentum took him over the boundary line and into the advertisement boards placed alongside the boundary rope.

Both the Sri Lankan and West Indian players rushed towards the fielder, who was lying facedown on the ground while clutching his chest. The medical team was soon called for and after a brief examination, the Sri Lankan opener was stretchered off in an ambulance. It was later confirmed that Perera was taken to the hospital and he didn't take any further part in the day's play.

West Indies, who were reeling at 82/9 then, managed to add another 11 runs to the board before being bowled out and left Lanka with a target of 144 to level the series. In reply, the Lankans were five wickets down and had added 81 runs by the end of day's play. Danushka Gunathilaka opened the batting in Perera's absence.

Reports have emerged since that the batsman has been discharged from the hospital and could take part in the game if needed. "KJP was discharged from the hospital after scans cleared him. He went back to the ground. He has been cleared, but has been advised to rest. He will bat if required tomorrow," a Sri Lankan official told Cricbuzz.

Lanka need 63 runs more on the fourth day to level the three-match series.