Sri Lanka Major Clubs Limited Over Tournament 2025: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

The Sri Lanka Major Clubs Limited Over Tournament 2025, hosted by Sri Lanka Cricket, is a 50-over domestic competition which is scheduled to start on Thursday, June 19, and conclude by Monday, July 21. Over the span of one month, 45 matches shall be played across 12 venues in Sri Lanka.

This edition features 14 teams split into two groups. Group A includes Ace Capital Cricket Club, Police Sports Club, Panadura Sports Club, Chilaw Marians Cricket Club, Nondescripts Cricket Club, Badureliya Sports Club, and Tamil Union Cricket and Athletic Club.

Group B consists of Colombo Cricket Club, Bloomfield Cricket and Athletic Club, Kurunegala, Youth Cricket Club, Nugegoda Sports Welfare Club, Burgher Recreation Club, Moors Sports Club, and Colts Cricket Club.

In the last edition, Ace Capitals Cricket Club defeated Colombo Cricket Club by four wickets in the final. Since its name change as the Major Clubs Limited Over Tournament, Tamil Union Cricket and Athletic Club are the most successful franchise with two trophies each, while Nondescripts Cricket Club, Singhalese Sports Club, and the defending champions Ace Capitals Cricket Club have one rach.

Trending

The Sri Lanka Major Clubs Limited Over Tournament is clashing with the international series against Bangladesh and will miss out on big names in the initial phase of the tournament, which includes Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, and Akila Dananjaya.

The tournament features international stars such as Wanindu Hasaranga, Isuru Udana, Dushmantha Chameera, Matheesha Pathirana, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, and many more. The inclusion of these international stars with the emerging players shall add more grace to the tournament, promising high-quality cricket and thrilling contests throughout the tournament.

On that note, let's take a look at the tournament’s schedule, squads, and match timings:

Sri Lanka Major Clubs Limited Over Tournament 2025: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All times in IST)

Thursday, June 19

Match 1 - Ace Capital Cricket Club vs Police Sports Club, Police Park Ground, Colombo, 9:45 AM

Match 2 – Panadura Sports Club vs Chilaw Marians Cricket Club, Panadura Esplanade, 9:45 AM

Match 3 – Nondescripts Cricket Club vs Badureliya Sports Club, Nondescripts Cricket Club Ground, Colombo, 9:45 AM

Match 4 – Colombo Cricket Club vs Bloomfield Cricket and Athletic Club, Colombo Cricket Club Ground, 9:45 AM

Match 5 – Kurunegala Youth Cricket Club vs Nugegoda Sports Welfare Club, Welagedara Stadium, Kurunegala, 9:45 AM

Match 6 – Burgher Recreation Club vs Moors Sports Club, Burgher Recreation Club Ground, Colombo, 9:45 AM

Monday, June 23

Match 7 – Ace Capital Cricket Club vs Chilaw Marians Cricket Club, Thurstan College Ground, Colombo, 9:45 AM

Match 8 – Police Sports Club vs Tamil Union Cricket and Athletic Club, Police Park Ground, Colombo, 9:45 AM

Match 9 – Badureliya Sports Club vs Panadura Sports Club, Surrey Village, Maggona, 9:45 AM

Match 10 – Nugegoda Sports Welfare Club vs Colombo Cricket Club, Colts Cricket Club Ground, Colombo, 9:45 AM

Match 11 – Colts Cricket Club vs Bloomfield Cricket and Athletic Club, Colts Cricket Club Ground, Colombo, 9:45 AM

Match 12 – Kurunegala Youth Cricket Club vs Burgher Recreation Club, Welagedara Stadium, Kurunegala, 9:45 AM

Friday, June 27

Match 13 – Ace Capital Cricket Club vs Tamil Union Cricket and Athletic Club, P Sara Oval, Colombo, 9:45 AM

Match 14 – Chilaw Marians Cricket Club vs Badureliya Sports Club, Nondescripts Cricket Club Ground, Colombo, 9:45 AM

Match 15 – Police Sports Club vs Nondescripts Cricket Club, Police Park Ground, Colombo, 9:45 AM

Match 16 – Colts Cricket Club vs Colombo Cricket Club, Colts Cricket Club Ground, Colombo, 9:45 AM

Match 17 – Nugegoda Sports Welfare Club vs Burgher Recreation Club, Burgher Recreation Club Ground, Colombo, 9:45 AM

Match 18 – Moors Sports Club vs Bloomfield Cricket and Athletic Club, Moors Sports Club Ground, Colombo, 9:45 AM

Tuesday, July 1

Match 19 – Badureliya Sports Club vs Ace Capital Cricket Club, Surrey Village, Maggona, 9:45 AM

Match 20 – Tamil Union Cricket and Athletic Club vs Nondescripts Cricket Club, P Sara Oval, Colombo, 9:45 AM

Match 21 – Police Sports Club vs Panadura Sports Club, Police Park Ground, Colombo, 9:45 AM

Match 22 – Burgher Recreation Club vs Colombo Cricket Club, Burgher Recreation Club Ground, Colombo, 9:45 AM

Match 23 – Moors Sports Club vs Colts Cricket Club, Moors Sports Club Ground, Colombo, 9:45 AM

Match 24 – Bloomfield Cricket and Athletic Club vs Kurunegala Youth Cricket Club, Colts Cricket Club Ground, Colombo, 9:45 AM

Saturday, July 5

Match 25 – Nondescripts Cricket Club vs Ace Capital Cricket Club, Nondescripts Cricket Club Ground, Colombo, 9:45 AM

Match 26 – Tamil Union Cricket and Athletic Club vs Panadura Sports Club, P Sara Oval, Colombo, 9:45 AM

Match 27 – Chilaw Marians Cricket Club vs Police Sports Club, Sinhalese Sports Club Ground, Colombo, 9:45 AM

Match 28 – Colombo Cricket Club vs Moors Sports Club, Colombo Cricket Club Ground, 9:45 AM

Match 29 – Colts Cricket Club vs Kurunegala Youth Cricket Club, Colts Cricket Club Ground, Colombo, 9:45 AM

Match 30 – Bloomfield Cricket and Athletic Club vs Nugegoda Sports Welfare Club, Burgher Recreation Club Ground, Colombo, 9:45 AM

Tuesday, July 8

Match 31 – Panadura Sports Club vs Nondescripts Cricket Club, Panadura Esplanade, 9:45 AM

Wednesday, July 9

Match 32 – Badureliya Sports Club vs Police Sports Club, Surrey Village, Maggona, 9:45 AM

Match 33 – Chilaw Marians Cricket Club vs Tamil Union Cricket and Athletic Club, Nondescripts Cricket Club Ground, Colombo, 9:45 AM

Match 34 – Kurunegala Youth Cricket Club vs Moors Sports Club, Welagedara Stadium, Kurunegala, 9:45 AM

Match 35 – Bloomfield Cricket and Athletic Club vs Burgher Recreation Club, Colts Cricket Club Ground, Colombo, 9:45 AM

Match 36 – Nugegoda Sports Welfare Club vs Colts Cricket Club, Colts Cricket Club Ground, Colombo, 9:45 AM

Sunday, July 13

Match 37 – Nondescripts Cricket Club vs Chilaw Marians Cricket Club, Nondescripts Cricket Club Ground, Colombo, 9:45 AM

Match 38 – Tamil Union Cricket and Athletic Club vs Badureliya Sports Club, P Sara Oval, Colombo, 9:45 AM

Match 39 – Panadura Sports Club vs Ace Capital Cricket Club, Panadura Esplanade, 9:45 AM

Match 40 – Colombo Cricket Club vs Kurunegala Youth Cricket Club, Colombo Cricket Club Ground, 9:45 AM

Match 41 – Moors Sports Club vs Nugegoda Sports Welfare Club, Moors Sports Club Ground, Colombo, 9:45 AM

Match 42 – Burgher Recreation Club vs Colts Cricket Club, Burgher Recreation Club Ground, Colombo, 9:45 AM

Thursday, July 17

Semi-Final 1 – TBA vs TBA, TBD, TBD

Semi-Final 2 – TBA vs TBA, TBD, TBD

Monday, July 21

Final – TBA vs TBA, TBD, TBD

Sri Lanka Major Clubs Limited Over Tournament 2025: Telecast & Live Streaming Details

Unfortunately, the live streaming and television broadcast of the Sri Lanka Major Clubs Limited Over Tournament will not be available for fans in India.

Sri Lanka Major Clubs Limited Over Tournament 2025: Full Squads

Badureliya Sports Club

Winner 31 v Loser 32 - 2019 Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) - Source: Getty

Abisheak Liyanaarachchi, Dilshan de Soysa, Manasa Madubashana, Adisha Nethmika, Alankara Asanka Silva, Darshika Perera, Nipun Premaratne, Roscoe Thattil, Seekkuge Prasanna, Umesh Kaldera, Janeth Kaushal, Senura Deshapriya, Ashen Dulara, Keshara Nuwantha, Ruchira Koshitha, Senal de Silva, Shehan Madushanka, Yenula Dewthusa, Yuthika Dilruk.

Bloomfield Cricket and Athletic Club

2025 IPL - Royal Challengers Bengaluru v Sunrisers Hyderabad - Source: Getty

Janith Liyanage, Kithma Vidanapathirana, Mineth Premaratne, Ron Chandraguptha, Bawantha Jayasinghe, Hasitha Amarasinghe, Lahiru Madushanka, Nipun Karunanayake, Ravindu Fernando, Tharindu Harshana, Dulaj Samuditha, Eshan Malinga, Jeffrey Vandersay, Kaveesha Piyumal, Tharinda Guruge.

Burgher Recreation Club

Diniru Abeywickramasingha, Kusal Wijethunga, Ravija Sandaruwan, Savin Gunasekara, Tharushka Ashel, Vishwa Supun, Chamika Heenatigala, Isuru Fernando, Movin Subasingha, Gajitha Kotuwegoda, Risira Weerasuriya, Chameera Dissanayake, Keshan Wijerathne, Mohamed Shiraz, Murvin Abinash, Shashika Dulshan.

Colombo Cricket Club

2025 IPL - Lucknow Super Giants v Royal Challengers Bengaluru - Source: Getty ICC Twenty20 World Cup: Sri Lanka Headshots - Source: Getty

Lasith Croospulle, Rehan Peiris, Chamindu Wijesinghe, Chaturanga de Silva, Dulnith Sigera, Isuru Udana, Onre Perera, Pawan Sandesh, Wanindu Hasaranga, Nishan Madushka, Sahan Kosala, Inuka Karannagoda, Lakshan Sandakan, Navindu Prabash, Nishan Peiris, Nuwan Thushara, Vishwa Fernando.

(Note: Pavan Rathnayake, Dhananjaya de Silva, and Sonal Dinusha are part of Sri Lanka's squad for the Test series against Bangladesh. The three players will miss the initial part of the tournament.)

Chilaw Marians Cricket Club

Minor League Cricket 2021 Championship Final - Source: Getty

Ashan Randika, Harsha Cooray, Joseph Sandaru, Kasun Vidura, Lasith Lakshan, Ravindu Rathnayake, Sammu Ashan, Shehan Jayasuriya, Sithum Disanayaka, Supun Waduge, Thanuka Dabare, Tharindu Amarasinghe, Yashodha Lanka, Dushan Vimukthi, Irushka Thimira, Nimsara Atharagalla, Rajinda Punchihewa, Raveen Yasas, Suminda Lakshan, Ayon Fernando, Hiran Jayasundara, Pathum Kumara, Sakuna Liyanage, Vishva Chathuranga, Duvindu Tillakaratne, Heshan Hettiarchchi, Melan Hasanka, Neranjana Wanniarachchi, Thikshila de Silva.

Colts Cricket Club

Sri Lanka v Australia: One Day International - Source: Getty

Hiruna Gallage, Kavinsha Chamath, Randunu Ganganath, Ravindu Rasantha, Sangeeth Cooray, Sanoj Darshika, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Kavishka Anjula, Muditha Lakshan, Hirun Kapurubandara, Dilshan Madushanka, Dunith Wellalage, Shyamsunder Krishnashriram, Tharana Wimaladharma.

(Note: Angelo Mathews and Akila Dananjaya are selected in the Sri Lanka squad for the Bangladesh Tests. Thus, they will miss the initial part of the tournament.)

Kurunegala Youth Cricket Club

Asantha Basnayake, Chathumal Nimesh, Tharinda Wijesinghe, Vathila Udara, Gayana Weerasinghe, Lakvin Abeysinghe, Ranul Gunarathna, Amesh Thennakoon, Leo Fransisco, Rashmika Madushanka, Aravinda Premaratne, Deshan Senevirathne, Dinuka Tennakoon, Duvindu Tillakaratne, Kavindu Ekanayake, Senuka Dangamuwa, Umeshka Morais.

Moors Sports Club

Janishka Perera, Ravishan De Silva, Shehan Fernando, Vishara Fernando, Omesh Mendis, Ramesh Mendis, Tharusha Navodya, Lasith Abeyratne, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Sithara Gimhan, Sohan de Livera, Dinith Kumarasinghe, Garuka Sanketh, Hivin Kenula, Malsha Tharupathi, Praveen Jayawickrama, Shiran Fernando.

(Note: Pasindu Sooriyabandara and Milan Rathnayake will be away for international duty to represent Sri Lanka against Bangladesh.)

Nondescripts Cricket Club

2025 IPL - Chennai Super Kings v Rajasthan Royals - Source: Getty

Ahan Wickramasinghe, Dineth Goonewardena, Jeewaka Sashin, Kamil Mishara, Kavin Bandara, Chamika Karunaratne, Sahan Arachchige, Gaviru Senhas, Niroshan Dickwella, Ashian Daniel, Dushmantha Chameera, Kavindu Pathiratne, Lahiru Kumara, Lasith Embuldeniya, Matheesha Pathirana, Raveen Sayer, Sampath Nishshanka.

(Note: Pathum Nissanka and Lahiru Udara will miss the first few matches of the tournament as they are away to play the Test series against Bangladesh.)

Panadura Sports Club

Eranga Jayakodyge, Gimandu Malkan, Nadun Darshana, Dushan Hemantha, Nimesh Vimukthi, Senitha Halambage, Vishen Halambage, Yashan Avishka, Kanchana de Livera, Sasindu Malshan, Asanka Manoj, Nisala Tharaka, Sahan Mihira, Vishwa Lahiru.

(Note: Oshada Fernando will play for Sri Lanka against Bangladesh in the two-match series. He will miss the initial part of the One Day competition.)

Police Sports Club

Ashen Bandara, Chathuranga Jayathilake, Dhanuja Induwara, Priyamal Perera, Rashmika Hirushan, Rusanda Gamage, Sangeeth Shehara, Charuka Pramod, Damith Kappagoda, Irusha Akash, Nadeera Balasooriya, Thanuga Palihawadana, Kusal Perera, Vishad Randika, Charuka Jayathilake, Dilum Sudeera, Ishira Ayupala, Naveen Fernando, Sangeeth Sankalpa.

Tamil Union Cricket and Athletic Club

Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Kavindu Dilhara, Mohammed Shamaaz, Thevindu Senarathne, Lahiru Samarakoon, Sachitha Jayatilake, Sineth Jayawardena, Vihas Thewmika, Minod Bhanuka, Sharujan Shanmuganathan, Sithara Hapuhinna, Kalana Perera, Kavindu Nirmana, Theesan Vithushan, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth.

(Note: Tharindu Rathnayake will ply his trade for Sri Lanka in the Test series and thus will not be part of the Tamil Union Cricket and Athletic Club's squad for a few games.)

Ace Capital Cricket Club

Anuka Wijewardhana, Himasha Liyanage, Nimesha Gunasinghe, Pawan Pathiraja, Thanuja Rajapakse, Malinga Amarasinghe, Raveen de Silva, Wanuja Sahan, Lahiru Dawatage, Ranesh Silva, Vinushka Silva, Chamod Battage, Danal Hemananda, Lahiru Abeysinghe, Theeraka Ranatunga, Traveen Mathew.

(Note: Isitha Wijesundara is selected to represent Sri Lanka for the Test series against Bangladesh. Thus, he will miss the initial part of the tournament.)

Nugegoda Sports Welfare Club

Angelo Perera, Kevin Perera, Pulindu Perera, Rahul Gunasekara, Dasis Manchanayake, Pasindu Pathum, Sandun Mendis, Tillakaratne Sampath, Akram Muthalib, Abdul Hakam, Akila Dilshan, Dilshan Abeysinghe, Dineth Samaraweera, Kavika Dilshan, Miyuru Heshan, Suwath Mendis.

