Sri Lanka Major Clubs T20 Tournament 2025: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

The 2025 edition of the Sri Lanka Major Clubs T20 Tournament is set to kick off from May 16 and run until June 9. Colts Cricket Club, P Sara Oval, Colombo CC Ground and Nondescripts Cricket Club Ground will host the league games and the quarter-finals. Meanwhile, the semi-finals and final will be played at R. Premadasa Stadium.

A total of 14 teams are divided into two groups, with seven teams each. Ace Capital, Colombo Cricket Club, Nondescripts Cricket Club, Panadura Sports Club, Moors Sports Club, Kurunegala Youth Cricket Club and Badureliya Sports Club comprise Group A.

Meanwhile, Police Sports Club, Burgher Recreation Club, Nugegoda Sports Welfare Club, Bloomfield Cricket and Athletic Club, Colts Cricket Club, Chilaw Marians Cricket Club and Tamil Union Cricket and Athletic Club form Group B.

Every team will play six league games each, and the top four teams after the league stage will qualify for the quarterfinals, followed by the semifinals and final.

The last edition saw Nondescripts Cricket Club emerge as the winner, as they beat Bloomfield Cricket and Athletic Club by eight wickets. Kamil Mishara (142) scored the most runs, while Akila Dananjaya (10) picked up the most wickets.

Prominent Sri Lankan players, Wanindu Hasaranga (after IPL 2025), Angelo Matthews, Isuru Udana, and Dinesh Chandimal will participate in the competition.

Sri Lanka Major Clubs T20 Tournament 2025: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All times in IST)

Friday, May 16

Match 1 - Police Sports Club vs. Burgher Recreation Club, Colts Cricket Club, 9:45am

Match 2 - Ace Capital vs. Colombo Cricket Club, P Sara Oval, 9:45am

Match 3 - Kurunegala Youth Cricket Club vs. Nondescripts Cricket Club, Colombo CC Ground, 9:45am

Match 4 - Nugegoda Sports Welfare Club vs. Bloomfield Cricket and Athletic Club, Colts Cricket Club, 2pm

Match 5 - Panadura Sports Club vs. Moors Sports Club, P Sara Oval, 2pm

Match 6 - Tamil Union Cricket and Athletic Club vs. Colts Cricket Club, Colombo CC Ground, 2pm

Monday, May 19

Match 7 - Burgher Recreation Club vs. Nugegoda Sports Welfare Club, P Sara Oval, 9:45am

Match 8 - Colts Cricket Club vs. Chilaw Marians Cricket Club, Colombo CC Ground, 9:45am

Match 9 - Ace Capital Cricket Club vs. Panadura Sports Club, Colts Cricket Club, 9:45am

Match 10 - Moors Sports Club vs. Kurunegala Youth Cricket Club, P Sara Oval, 2pm

Match 11 - Moors Sports Club vs. Kurunegala Youth Cricket Club, Colombo CC Ground, 2pm

Match 12 - Tamil Union Cricket and Athletic Club vs. Police Sports Club, Colts Cricket Club, 2pm

Thursday, May 22

Match 13 - Police Sports Club vs. Bloomfield Cricket and Athletic Club, Colts Cricket Club, 9:45am

Match 14 - Chilaw Marians Cricket Club vs. Tamil Union Cricket and Athletic Club, SSC, 9:45am

Match 15 - Nugegoda Sports Welfare Club vs. Colts Cricket Club, Colombo CC Ground, 9:45am

Match 16 - Badureliya Sports Club vs. Ace Capital Cricket Club, Colts Cricket Club, 2pm

Match 17 - Colombo Cricket Club vs. Kurunegala Youth Cricket Club, SSC, 2pm

Match 18 - Panadura Sports Club vs. Nondescripts Cricket Club, Colombo CC Ground, 2pm

Sunday, May 25

Match 19 - Moors Sports Club vs. Colombo Cricket Club, SSC, 9:45am

Match 20 - Police Sports Club vs. Nugegoda Sports Welfare Club, Colts Cricket Club, 9:45am

Match 21 - Bloomfield Cricket and Athletic Club vs. Chilaw Marians Cricket Club, Colombo CC Ground, 9:45am

Match 22 - Burgher Recreation Club vs. Colts Cricket Club, SSC, 2pm

Match 23 - Badureliya Sports Club vs. Nondescripts Cricket Club, Colts Cricket Club, 2pm

Match 24 - Kurunegala Youth Cricket Club vs. Panadura Sports Club, Colombo CC Ground, 2pm

Wednesday, May 28

Match 25 - Nondescripts Cricket Club vs. Colombo Cricket Club, P Sara Oval, 9:45am

Match 26 - Burgher Recreation Club vs. Tamil Union Cricket and Athletic Club, Colombo CC Ground, 9:45am

Match 27 - Kurunegala Youth Cricket Club vs. Badureliya Sports Club, Nondescripts Cricket Club Ground, 9:45am

Match 28 - Nugegoda Sports Welfare Club vs. Chilaw Marians Cricket Club, P Sara Oval, 2pm

Match 29 - Colombo Cricket Club vs. Bloomfield Cricket and Athletic Club, Colombo CC Ground, 2pm

Match 30 - Moors Sports Club vs. Ace Capital Cricket Club, Nondescripts Cricket Club Ground, 2pm

Saturday, May 31

Match 31 - Ace Capital Cricket Club vs. Kurunegala Youth Cricket Club, Colombo CC Ground, 9:45am

Match 32 - Panadura Sports Club vs. Badureliya Sports Club, Nondescripts Cricket Club Ground, 9:45am

Match 33 - Nondescripts Cricket Club vs. Moors Sports Club, P Sara Oval, 9:45am

Match 34 - Bloomfield Cricket and Athletic Club vs. Burgher Recreation Club, Colombo CC Ground, 2pm

Match 35 - Tamil Union Cricket and Athletic Club vs. Nugegoda Sports Welfare Club, Nondescripts Cricket Club Ground, 2pm

Match 36 - Chilaw Marians Cricket Club vs. Police Sports Club, P Sara Oval, 2pm

Tuesday, June 3

Match 37 - Colombo Cricket Club vs. Panadura Sports Club, P Sara Oval, 9:45am

Match 38 - Bloomfield Cricket and Athletic Club vs. Tamil Union Cricket and Athletic Club, Colombo CC Ground, 9:45am

Match 39 - Badureliya Sports Club vs. Moors Sports Club, Nondescripts Cricket Club Ground, 9:45am

Match 40 - Nondescripts Cricket Club vs. Ace Capital Cricket Club, P Sara Oval, 2pm

Match 41 - Chilaw Marians Cricket Club vs. Burgher Recreation Club, Colombo CC Ground, 2pm

Match 42 - Colts Cricket Club vs. Police Sports Club, Nondescripts Cricket Club Ground, 2pm

Thursday, June 5

1st Quarterfinal - TBC vs. TBC, P Sara Oval, 9:45am

2nd Quarterfinal - TBC vs. TBC, Colombo CC Ground, 9:45am

3rd Quarterfinal - TBC vs. TBC, P Sara Oval, 2pm

4th Quarterfinal - TBC vs. TBC, Colombo CC Ground, 2pm

Friday, June 7

1st Semi-final - TBC vs. TBC, R. Premadasa Stadium, 9:45am

2nd Semi-final - TBC vs. TBC, R. Premadasa Stadium, 2pm

Sunday, June 9

Final - TBC vs. TBC, R. Premadasa Stadium, 9:45am

Sri Lanka Major Clubs T20 Tournament 2025: Telecast & Live-streaming details

Unfortunately, the tournament will not be available to live-stream on any of the online platforms.

Sri Lanka Major Clubs T20 Tournament 2025: Full Squads

Badureliya Sports Club

Abisheak Liyanaarachchi, Dunith Jayatunga, Gihan Koralage, Harsha Vithana, Kevin Koththigoda, Sasanka Nirmal, Tharindu Amarasinghe, Alankara Asanka Silva, Anuk Fernando, Chalana de Silva, Geeth Kumara, Chanaka Ruwansiri, Mishen Silva, Dulnith Sigera, Sadeep Kavishka, Leo Fransisco, Ranesh Silva, Sharujan Shanmuganathan, Chanaka Komasaru, Kavindu Amantha, Nilanka Premarathna, Saranga Rajaguru.

Bloomfield Cricket and Athletic Club

Jeffrey Vandersay (Source: Getty)

Hasitha Boyagoda, Ron Chandraguptha, Yohan de Silva, Chathura Randunu, Lahiru Madushanka, Nipun Karunanayake, Ravindu Fernando, Kasun Abeyrathne, Mineth Premaratne, Asitha Wanninayake, Dulaj Samuditha, Isitha Wijesundara, Jeffrey Vandersay, Kaveesha Piyumal, Mihiranga Silva, Sahan Nanayakkara, Tharinda Guruge.

Burgher Recreation Club

Dilshan de Soysa, Diniru Abeywickramasingha, Dulaj Ashen, Dulash Udayanga, Randunu Ganganath, Roshen Silva, Ravija Sandaruwan, Savin Gunasekara, Chamika Heenatigala, Malinda Pushpakumara, Movin Subasingha, Sachira Weliwatte, Deshan Dias, Arul Pragasam, Navindu Vithanage, Risira Weerasuriya, Chameera Dissanayake, Chaminda Bandara, Keshan Wijerathne, Mohamed Shiraz, Murvin Abinash, Naveen Fernando, Thushendra de Zoysa.

Colombo Cricket Club

Isuru Udana (Source: Getty)

Lasith Croospulle, Nimesha Gunasinghe, Pavan Rathnayake, Pawan Pathiraja, Ashan Priyanjan, Chamindu Wijesinghe, Chaturanga de Silva, Dhananjaya de Silva, Isuru Udana, Kamindu Mendis, Pawan de Silva, Sandun Mendis, Sonal Dinusha, Wanindu Hasaranga, Anjala Bandara, Minod Bhanuka, Nishan Madushka, Asitha Fernando, Inuka Karannagoda, Lakshan Sandakan, Vishwa Fernando.

Chilaw Marians Cricket Club

Ashan Randika, Ayon Fernando, Joseph Sandaru, Kasun Vidura, Lasith Lakshan, Shehan Jayasuriya, Supun Waduge, Dushan Vimukthi, Irushka Thimira, Nipun Premaratne, Rajinda Punchihewa, Raveen Yasas, Suminda Lakshan, Pathum Kumara, Vishva Chathuranga, Duvindu Tillakaratne, Heshan Hettiarchchi, Kavindu Nirmana, Thikshila de Silva.

Colts Cricket Club

Dinesh Chandimal - Source: Getty

Ravindu Rasantha, Sangeeth Cooray, Sanoj Darshika, Yohan Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Hashan Dumindu, Kavishka Anjula, Muditha Lakshan, Dinesh Chandimal, Sheran Fonseka, Sukitha Manoj, Akila Dananjaya, Dilshan Madushanka, Dunith Wellalage, Hareen Buddila, Shyamsunder Krishnashriram, Tharana Wimaladharma, Udith Madushan.

Kurunegala Youth Cricket Club

Asantha Basnayake, Tharinda Wijesinghe, Ravindra Karunaratne, Lakshan Edirisinghe, Dinushka Malan, Sanjeewan Priyadharshana, Sameera Sadamal, Gayana Weerasinghe, Dilhara Polgampola, Gayan Maneeshan, Rashmika Madushanka, Aravinda Premaratne, Dhanushka Prasad, Dilanka Auwardt, Lahiru Jayaratne, Randeera Ranasinghe, Kavika Dilshan.

Moors Sports Club

Sadeera Samarawickrama (Source: Getty)

Janishka Perera, Kavindu Kulasekara, Pasindu Sooriyabandara, Ravishan De Silva, Yesith Rupasinghe, Dinuka Dilshan, Ramesh Mendis, Lasith Abeyratne, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Sithara Gimhan, Sohan de Livera, Chanuka Dilshan, Malsha Tharupathi, Shiran Fernando, Milan Rathnayake, Thilan Prashan, Rohan Sanjaya, Thilanga Udeshana.

Nondescripts Cricket Club

Pathum Nissanka (Source: Getty)

Ahan Wickramasinghe, Kamil Mishara, Kavin Bandara, Pathum Nissanka, Asel Sigera, Chamika Karunaratne, Sahan Arachchige, Lahiru Udara, Niroshan Dickwella, Ashian Daniel, Chamika Gunasekara, Dushmantha Chameera, Lahiru Kumara, Lasith Embuldeniya, Sachindu Colombage, Sampath Nishshanka.

Panadura Sports Club

Irosh Samarasooriya, Kavindu Wickramasinghe, Oshada Fernando, Raminda Wijesooriya, Rumesh Buddika, Dushan Hemantha, Imthiyas Slaza, Ranitha Liyanarachchi, Kanchana de Livera, Lahiru Dawatage, Shalith Fernando, Kasun Madushanka, Keshara Nuwantha, Mohamed Dilshad, Nimesh Vimukthi, Sahan Mihira, Vishwa Lahiru, Yashan Avishka.

Police Sports Club

Ashen Bandara, Chamara Silva, Chathuranga Kumara, Dhanuja Induwara, Heshan Dhanushka, Priyamal Perera, Rashmika Hirushan, Sangeeth Shehara, Charuka Pramod, Nadeera Balasooriya, Kusal Perera, Pathum Nirmal, Vishad Randika, Avishka Tharindu, Dileepa Jayalath, Dilum Sudeera, Himesh Ramanayake, Kavindu Pathiratne, Nalin Priyadarshana, Supun Madushanka.

Tamil Union Cricket and Athletic Club

Suranga Lakmal (Source: Getty)

Kavindu Dilhara, Mohammed Shamaaz, Risith Upamal, Thulina Dilshan, Ayana Siriwardhana, Dasis Manchanayake, Lahiru Samarakoon, Manelker De Silva, Navod Paranavithana, Sachitha Jayatilake, Vihas Thewmika, Sineth Jayawardena, Tharusha Fernando, Sandun Weerakkody, Sithara Hapuhinna, Tharindu Harshana, Asanka Manoj, Kalana Perera, Suranga Lakmal, Theesan Vithushan, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Tharindu Ratnayake.

Ace Capital Cricket Club

Harsha Cooray, Pawantha Weerasinghe, Hiran Jayasundara, Melan Hansaka, Sakuna Liyanage, Sammu Ashan, Sithum Disanayaka, Thanuka Dabare, Nimsara Atharagalla, Raveen de Silva, Ravindu Rathnayake, Roshan Jayatissa, Wanuja Sahan, Udayawansha Parakrama, Danal Hermananda.

Nugegoda Sports Welfare Club

Abhishek Anandakumara, Kevin Perera, Maduranga Zoysa, Pulindu Perera, Rahul Gunasekara, Angelo Perera, Dellon Peiris, Lakshan Gamage, Lohan de Zoysa, Maduka Liyanapathiranage, Supun Kavinda, Tillakaratne Sampath, Akram Muthalib, Avishka Perera, Dilan Jayalath, Chamath Gomez, Chamikara Edirisinghe, Dilshan Abeysinghe, Miyuru Heshan, Roshan Wijenayake, Sandun Madushanka, Suwath Mendis.

