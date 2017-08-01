Sri Lanka vs India 2017: Sri Lanka recall Lahiru Thirimanne for second Test

Sri Lanka are making some major changes ahead of the second Test.

Lahiru Thirimanne returns to the Sri Lankan side after 13 months

What's the story?

Sri Lanka's former ODI captain, Lahiru Thirimanne, has been recalled to represent his side in the second Test against India. The top order batsman will return to the field after a 13-month hiatus. His last Test for the Lankan side came against England in June 2016.

Lakshan Sandakan is another addition to the Sri Lankan team for the second Test to be held at SSC. The Islanders have decided to make some major changes in order to make a comeback in the three-match series after suffering a humiliating defeat in the first Test.

In case you didn't know...

India registered a historic 304-run victory over Sri Lanka in their previous encounter at Galle. Post the match, there were speculations regarding the choice of players for the second Test. Moreover, two players from the Sri Lankan side - Asela Gunaratne and Rangana Herath - carried injuries after the first Test.

While Herath could play in the second Test, Lakmal and Gunaratne have been ruled out of the next match.

The details

One of the major boosts for the Sri Lankan side is the return of Dinesh Chandimal. He has completely recovered from pneumonia and is all set to lead his side in the second Test.

Thirimanne and Sandakan will be included in the squad in place of Lakmal and Gunaratne respectively.

Kusal Mendis, who came in at No. 4 in the previous match, will be promoted to bat at No. 3 in order to make full use of his potential.

What's next?

The squad for the 2nd Test, which Sri Lanka need to win to stay alive in the series, is given below:

Dinesh Chandimal (c), Angelo Mathews, Upul Tharanga, Dimuth Karunaratne, Niroshan Dickwella, Kusal Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva, Danushka Gunathilaka, Lahiru Kumara, Vishwa Fernando, Nuwan Pradeep, Rangana Herath, Dilruwan Perera, Malinda Pushpakumara, Lakshan Sandakan, Lahiru Thirimanne

Author's take

It is quite evident that Sri Lanka plan to leave no stone unturned ahead of their next encounter with Virat Kohli & Co. The hosts will aim to level the series in the next match.

In the first Test, India impressed in both the batting and bowling departments. The Indian batsmen were successful in putting up a total of 840 runs on the board which remained unchased by Sri Lanka.

Hence, Lanka are now aiming at constructing a strong bowling unit with a fierce spin attack. This explains the reasoning behind playing four spinners. It will be interesting to see how India face the new challenges laid down by Sri Lanka for the second Test.