Sri Lanka's 5 lowest totals in men's T20Is ft. 2024 T20 World Cup

Sri Lanka registered their lowest total of 77 in the shortest format on Monday (June 3) in the T20 World Cup 2024 game against South Africa in New York. They have significantly underperformed in ICC events after their title-winning performance in the 2014 T20 World Cup.

On that note, let's take a look at the five lowest scores by the Sri Lankan team in the men's T20Is.

#5 91 vs England, 2021

Sri Lanka locked horns with England in Southampton in June 2021. Dawid Malan (76) and Jonny Bairstow (51) scored heavily, as England posted 180 on the board. Dushmantha Chameera scalped four wickets for the Islanders.

Sri Lanka did not find any momentum during their run chase. Although Binura Fernando (20) and Oshada Fernando (19) got starts, the rest of the batting line-up couldn't show up. David Willey was the pick of the bowlers with three scalps, as Sri Lanka were bundled out for 91.

#4 87 vs India, 2017

During the first T20I of a bilateral series against Sri Lanka in December 2017, the Indian team started on a decent note wtih KL Rahul (61) doing the heavy lifting. In the end, MS Dhoni (39*) and Manish Pandey (32*) did well to help India compile a total of 180.

In reply, Niroshan Dickwella (13) and Upul Tharanga (23) started well for the visitors. However, after their dismissals, the rest of the batting line-up fell like a pack of cards and were bowled out for 87. Yuzvendra Chahal returned with excellent figures of 4/23, while Hardik Pandya scalped 3/29.

#3 87 vs Australia, 2010

Australia decimated Sri Lanka for a paltry score of 87 and won by 81 runs in a T20 World Cup match in 2010. Cameron White slammed a sensational 85* off 49 balls to propel Australia to 168.

In response, Tillakaratne Dilshan (20) could only return as the top-scorer, as the Lankan team were put under incessant pressure by Australia. Mitchell Johnson finished with figures of 3/15 to emerge as the key bowler.

#2 82 vs India, 2016

India, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh locked horns in a tri-series in February 2016. India's Ravichandran Ashwin (4/8) was sensational with his tricks to secure consistent breakthroughs for the side. Only, Dasun Shanaka (19) looked comfortable against a well-rounded Indian attack, as Sri Lanka were all-out for 82.

In reply, Shikhar Dhawan (46*) and Ajinkya Rahane (22*) starred with the bat and steered India home convincingly.

#1 77 vs South Africa, 2024

Sri Lanka locked horns with South Africa in their first game of the 2024 T20 World Cup on June 3. Batting first, the Lankans were stunned by a sublime bowling performance by the Proteas. After the dismissal of Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (19) and Kamindu Mendis (11) tried well to guide the team.

But all hell broke loose after Kamindu was dismissed in the eighth over. Apart from Angelo Mathews (16), none of the other batters couldn't contribute enough, and the Lankans were all-out for their all-time lowest T20I total of 77. Anrich Nortje finished with outrageous figures of 4/7, while Keshav Maharaj and Kagiso Rabada scalped two wickets each.

In response, Quinton de Kock (20) and Heinrich Klaasen (19*) were the key contributors, as the Proteas sealed the chase under 17 overs.

