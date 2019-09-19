Sri Lanka's Akila Dananjaya suspended from international cricket for 12 months

Akila Dananjaya has played 22 T20Is for Sri Lanka

What's the story?

Akila Dananjaya the right-arm off-break bowler from Sri Lanka, has received a 12-month-suspension from international cricket after he was reported for suspect action during the first Test match of the Sri Lanka vs New Zealand series played last month. This is the second time in ten months that the Sri Lankan has been reported for suspect action.

The background

The 26-year-old spinner from Panadura had come into limelight in 2012 when the then Sri Lankan captain, Mahela Jayawardene had spotted him bowling at the nets for Wayamba United in the Sri Lankan Premier League. He impressed the skipper with his performances and grabbed a place in the T20 squad for the ICC World T20 2012.

Though Dananjaya has not had much success in international cricket, he has been in the headlines for his controversial action. Earlier in December 2018, ICC banned him for his suspect action before lifting it in February 2019.

The heart of the matter

Sri Lanka bowler Akila Dananjaya has been banned from bowling in international cricket for 12 months.



FULL STORY ⬇️ https://t.co/3sXzaJIDuq — ICC (@ICC) September 19, 2019

The Sri Lankan off-spinner had picked a five-wicket haul for his team in that Test match versus New Zealand. However, he did not play the 2nd Test of the series. As per ICC's rules and regulations, if a bowler gets suspended twice in a two-year period, he automatically faces a ban from international cricket for 12 months.

What's next?

Akila Dananjaya now has to get his action cleared under ICC's re-assessment after his suspension expires. This suspension means that the off-break bowler will not be able to represent Sri Lanka in the ICC T20 World Cup 2020. Hence, the Sri Lankan selectors will now have to find his replacement in the team.