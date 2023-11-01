Sri Lanka's top-5 run-scorers vs India in ODI World Cups ft. Mahela Jayawardene

India will face Sri Lanka in the 2023 World Cup on November 2 at Wankhede. A Mahela Jayawardene-led Sri Lanka last met India in a World Cup match at this stadium in the 2011 final, which was famously won by the MS Dhoni-led side.

While India have looked strong in the tournament, just like they did in 2011, it has been a rough time for Sri Lanka. The Lions have just won two of their six matches and are unlikely to finish in the semi-final spots.

The result of the match will not have much riding on it since India are currently at the top of the table. However, it will be a great atmosphere at the stadium, as Mumbaikars love their cricket. Moreover, Sachin Tendulkar's statue is going to be unveiled on the day of the match.

The two Asian sides have met nine times in ODI World Cups previously, with both of them sharing a 4-4 record. The encounter in 1992 ended with no result. Sri Lanka have had many match-winners against India.

Let's look at their top five run scorers vs India in ODI World Cup history ft. Mahela Jayawardene.

#5 Hashan Tillakaratne - 102 runs

Narrowly beating Sanath Jayasuriya to fifth place on this list, Hashan Tillakaratne has scored 102 runs against India in the quadrennial tournament. He just got to bat twice against the Men in Blue but scored an unbeaten 70 as well as a 32.

The left-handed batter had a decent career for the Lions, where he amassed over 8,000 runs in international cricket. Tillakaratne also has an ODI century at the Wankhede Stadium, as he scored 104 against the West Indies in 1993.

#4 Angelo Matthews - 113 runs

One of Sri Lanka's best players of the 2010s decade, Angelo Matthews amassed 113 runs against tomorrow's opponents in the premier ODI tournament. He scored a century in his only match against them, which came in the 2019 edition.

However, Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul also scored centuries in the same game, which meant Matthews' century was in vain. Overall, the all-rounder has scored over 12,000 runs in international cricket and has also picked up over 150 wickets.

#3 Mahela Jayawardene - 114 runs

Mahela Jayawardene is one of the greatest players that the island nation has produced. Not only a solid batter but also a smart captain, Jayawardane led the nation during its golden era, where Sri Lanka lost two back-to back ODI World Cup finals.

The right-handed batter scored 114 runs against India in four innings, including an unbeaten century in the aforementioned 2011 edition. Mahela Jayawardene ended his career with over 24,000 runs in international cricket, solidifying himself in his nation's cricketing folklore.

#2 Arjuna Ranatunga: 123 runs

The Sri Lankan side that preceded the era of Mahela Jayawardene and Co. was the one captained by Arjuna Ranatunga. He scored 123 runs in three outings against the Men in Blue, at a healthy average of 61.50.

Ranatunga scored an unbeaten 46 against them on their way to the 1996 World Cup triumph. It remains the only ODI World Cup in the island nation's trophy cabinet. Overall, the former skipper scored around 12,500 runs in international cricket.

#1 Aravinda de Silva - 130 runs

Often considered one of the best batters to come out of Sri Lanka, Aravinda de Silva is the top scorer against India in ODI World Cups, having scored 130 runs in four innings. He scored two half centuries against them, including a 66 in the semi-finals of the 1996 edition.

De Silva went on to score an unbeaten century in the finals of that tournament, leading his nation to their first World Cup trophy. He also took three wickets in the final, making him the only player in history to score a century and take three wickets in the World Cup final. He scored around 15,500 runs for his country.